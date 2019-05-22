Chelsea news: Blues will allow club to poach Sarri if compensation fees are met

Despite finishing third in the Premier League, some sections of Chelsea fans are not convinced about Sarri

What's the news?

According to the report from the Telegraph, Chelsea FC is ready to let go off their coach Maurizio Sarri to Juventus if the Bianconeri agree on a compensation package for the Blues.

In case you didn't know

Massimiliano Allegri has stepped down as the manager of Juventus after 5 long years since taking over from Antonio Conte in 2014.

Maurizio Sarri is one among the favourites to fill in the vacant managerial position at the Allianz Stadium.

The heart of the matter

According to reports, the Blues are willing to let go of their in-demand manager Maurizio Sarri to Juventus if the Old Lady of Turin is willing to pay up to £5 million compensation to take him back to the Serie A.

After a topsy turvy season that saw the Blues starting the first half of the campaign brilliantly before falling off the pace and somehow managing to get into the top 4 of the Premier League.

The Italian himself has expressed his desire to stay in London but an offer back to Italy from the biggest Italian club is likely to tempt Sarri into making one of the biggest decisions of his career.

The 60-year-old has just 12 more months remaining in his £5 million year contract and the Blues will want the Bianconeri to give them at least £5 million in compensation for the services of the Maurizio Sarri.

Derby County manager and Chelsea legend Frank Lampard is one among the big names that is being looked upon by the Chelsea board.

What's next?

After confirming their Champions League spot, Chelsea will now play London rivals Arsenal in the final of the UEFA Europa League next Wednesday at Baku Olympic Stadium, Baku.