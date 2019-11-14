Chelsea News: Callum Hudson-Odoi explains how Frank Lampard convinced him to stay

What's the story?

Callum Hudson-Odoi has admitted that a single meeting with Chelsea manager Frank Lampard convinced him to stay at Stamford Bridge. The teenager signed a new five-year deal with the club in September.

In case you didn't know...

Hudson-Odoi made his senior Chelsea debut in 2017, but former Blues boss Maurizio Sarri was reluctant to give the 19-year-old much chances in the first half of the 2018-19 season. Bayern Munich were interested in signing him but he stayed put at the London club.

Hudson-Odoi eventually cemented his place in the first team during the second half of the season but an Achilles tendon injury cut short his campaign. The youngster had been in a stalemate over his new contract, but the appointment of Lampard convinced him to stay with the Blues.

The heart of the matter

Hudson-Odoi has now opened up about his decision to sign a new deal with the Blues even after being pursued by Bayern Munich. He said,

"I can't say exactly what he said but he just said he believes in me, he wants me to work hard and if I believe in myself then he believes in me and things will go well for me at this club

"He wants me to play for him. They were encouraging signs for me that you want to hear from a manager, that he believes in you and he has faith in you, that you can become a good player and achieve a lot of stuff at the club.

"I was excited. It was exciting times that a new manager was coming in and also you know that he will play at least some of the youth boys as well.

"I said from the start that I made the right decision to stay at Chelsea. I've been there all my life. I've loved the club from day one.

What's next?

Hudson-Odoi will be hoping to make his third appearance for England when they take on Montenegro tonight.