Chelsea news: Cesar Azpilicueta explains what his side could have done better against Leicester City

Chelsea FC v Leicester City - Premier League

What's the story?

Chelsea skipper Cesar Azpilicueta has opened up about what the Blues could have done better in their 1-1 draw against Leicester City, stating that it was essential that they killed the game off when they had control of proceedings.

According to the right-back, a second goal could have put the result beyond doubt.

In case you didn't know...

Chelsea and Leicester played out a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge in Frank Lampard's first home game as Blues boss, with Mason Mount and Wilfred Ndidi getting their names on the score sheet.

The hosts started on a strong note but only managed the solitary goal early on, leaving them at risk. Consequently, the Foxes fought back and rescued a point, although they could have had more.

Lampard has now suffered two defeats and a draw since taking charge of the club.

The heart of the matter

Chelsea skipper Azpilicueta admitted that although his side have shown promise in the early stages of the season, they must start getting results. Speaking to the club's official site, he remarked:

"When you have better spells than the opponent you have to kill the game. In the first 20, 25 minutes we were a lot better than them, we were controlling the game and having a lot of chances. We needed to score a second goal."

The full-back added:

"The Premier League is very tough, and Leicester are a good team with good players and good quality. We knew they could create problems for us and when you are 1-0 up you are at risk."

However, Azpilicueta portrayed a sense of optimism as he signed off:

"The season is long. We would like to have started in another way with different results, but the performances have been good and now it’s time to get results. We are Chelsea and we don’t accept not winning. It’s up to us to raise the levels and get a win next Saturday."

What's next?

Chelsea travel to Carrow Road next Saturday to square off against Norwich City as they look for their first victory of the new season. Post that fixture, they host Sheffield United on 31 August.