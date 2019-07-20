×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Chelsea news: Christian Pulisic rubbishes suggestions of him being an Eden Hazard replacement, says he has come in as his 'own player'

Akarshak (Ishu) Roy
SENIOR ANALYST
News
293   //    20 Jul 2019, 18:40 IST

Christian Pulisic made his Chelsea debut against Kawasaki Frontale
Christian Pulisic made his Chelsea debut against Kawasaki Frontale

What's the story?

Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic has insisted that he hasn't joined the West London side as replacement to the now departed Eden Hazard. The USA international, who believes he has come in as a player of his 'own', is solely focused on keeping the intensity going, working hard and helping the Blues.

In case you didn't know...

Christian Pulisic made the switch from Borussia Dortmund to Chelsea earlier this year, but only joined the club a week ago due to the six-month loan spell at Signal Iduna Park.

He plays down the wings, is pacy, direct and owns a bag of tricks up his sleeves - a few attributes that arealso present in the magical Eden Hazard, who completed his dream move to Real Madrid on a five-year deal after powering Chelsea to the Europa League title.

The heart of the matter

Many consider Pulisic to fill the gaping void left by Hazard, but the player insists he is more than just a replacement; someone who is more determined on performing his duties for the club and contributing to its progress.

Despite the similar positions manned by himself and Hazard, Pulisic expounded:

"I'm not here to compare or anything. Obviously Eden was amazing and he did so well for this club, as you could see last season and the whole time he's been here. He was an incredible player. For me, it's coming in as my own player, proving myself and doing the best I can to help this team."

He further explained:

"Right now it's going in and helping the team whatever way I can. It's just bringing an intensity into the training first of all and earning respect in the beginning. Then I want to make an impact as much as I can on the pitch."

The player has made no secret of his desire to work with Lampard.

Advertisement

Also read: New boy Christian Pulisic reflects on making his debut and playing under Frank Lampard

Since joining the pre-season camp, Pulisic has already lavished praise on his gaffer. Once again, he stated:

"I think the most important thing is about intensity now in modern football. Frank loves this club and has the identity of this club. All the staff are working with love and passion and they want to give us the best things to perform well inside the pitch."

What's next?

Pulisic and Chelsea would like to keep the intensity flowing within the dressing room and training ground as they prepare for a litmus test against Barcelona on July 23.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Chelsea Eden Hazard Christian Pulisic
Advertisement
Explained: Effect of Eden Hazard's transfer on Chelsea and how can they cope without him 
RELATED STORY
Chelsea News: New boy Christian Pulisic reflects on making his debut and playing under Frank Lampard 
RELATED STORY
Chelsea News: Christian Pulisic excited to kick-start Blues career under Lampard, says it feels amazing to be at Stamford Bridge 
RELATED STORY
Pulisic keen to match Hazard impact at Chelsea
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-10: What does Pulisic's transfer to Chelsea entail for Hazard and Real Madrid?
RELATED STORY
Chelsea news: 'Only Messi or Ronaldo could replace Eden Hazard at Chelsea', says former Blues defender
RELATED STORY
Chelsea Transfer Ban: 3 young players who could step up for the Blues next season 
RELATED STORY
Chelsea news: Fans plead with Eden Hazard to stay in London amidst a potential move to Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid news: Eden Hazard reveals why he chose to join Real Madrid in an emotional farewell message
RELATED STORY
An open letter to Eden Hazard by a Chelsea fan
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
10 Aug LIV NOR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Norwich
10 Aug WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
10 Aug AFC SHE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United
10 Aug BUR SOU 07:30 PM Burnley vs Southampton
10 Aug CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
10 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Aug TOT AST 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Aston Villa
11 Aug LEI WOL 06:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Aug NEW ARS 06:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
11 Aug MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Intercontinental Cup 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us