Chelsea News: New boy Christian Pulisic reflects on making his debut and playing under Frank Lampard 

Akarshak (Ishu) Roy
SENIOR ANALYST
News
115   //    20 Jul 2019, 17:21 IST

Christian Pulisic made his Chelsea debut in Japan against Kawasaki Frontale
Christian Pulisic made his Chelsea debut in Japan against Kawasaki Frontale

What's the story?

Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic has openly expressed his happiness on playing for the Premier League giants, stating that being coined as a 'Chelsea player' feels really good.

The USA international also hailed manager Frank Lampard, who he considers as a role model since his early days.

In case you didn't know...

Pulisic is one of the most experienced young players in the world at present, having already amassed over 120 senior club appearances at the tender age of 20.

He was pretty vocal about his excitement upon joining Chelsea, but only managed to start his career with the Blues recently, due to a loan spell at Borussia Dortmund and international duty.

Just after meeting the camp, the starlet opened up on his expectations at West London and the elation on working with Lampard whom he grew up watching.

The heart of the matter

Despite suffering a 1-0 loss at the hands of Japanese powerhouse Kawasaki Frontale, the forward was optimistic of the club's fortunes in the forthcoming season. According to him, pre-season is all about recharging batteries and finding the best level of fitness.

On joining the team, he remarked:

"I’m delighted to be out here with the team and to play in an actual match for the first time as a Chelsea player feels really good. We wanted to come out with the win but pre-season is all about getting minutes under the belt and I feel great for being out there."

On working with Lampard, he conceded:

"It’s great working with the manager, I grew up watching him as a fan from afar and now to be coached by him is a great feeling. It’s awesome to have him around and it’s great to have someone like him that we can really relate to, so it’s been really good so far."

What's next?

After having fought hard in the testing conditions, the Blues now prepare for the match against Barcelona on 23 July.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Chelsea Frank Lampard Christian Pulisic
