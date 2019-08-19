Chelsea news: Christian Pulisic's former coach reveals why the youngster snubbed Manchester United to join the London giants

Christian Pulisic

What's the story?

Christian Pulisic's former youth coach Robin Walker has revealed that the youngster joined Chelsea and snubbed Manchester United because of Jose Mourinho. According to him, Pulisic's father couldn't 'stand' the Portuguese boss, who often doesn't completely trust the youngsters in his team.

In case you didn't know...

Pulisic signed for Chelsea from Borussia Dortmund in the January transfer of 2019, but he only joined the Blues' camp in July due to his six-month loan spell at the Signal Iduna Park.

The USA international played 127 games during his spell with the German club, scoring 19 goals in the process. He helped the Dortmund-based club to the DFB-Pokal 2016-17 and was also included in the UEFA Champions League Breakthrough XI in 2016.

The 20-year-old was a part of English non-league club Brackley Town during his youth days, where he was coached by Walker. However, the winger remained close with the coach despite leaving the club in 2006, and also reportedly invited Walker to Germany before concluding his transfer to Chelsea.

Meanwhile, the forward was linked with a host of clubs across Europe when Jadon Sancho made himself a regular at Dortmund. Pulisic further fueled speculation when he openly admitted his Manchester United fandom. However, as things have turned out, he's now a Chelsea player through and through.

The heart of the matter

Speaking to the Telegraph, Walker revealed why Pulisic ditched Manchester United for Chelsea.

He said:

"I’m a Chelsea fan, I grew up in London supporting them. When I was in Dortmund last year, I told him that he had to come."

"He wouldn’t go to Manchester United because of Jose Mourinho. His father couldn’t stand Mourinho, because he didn’t promote young players."

He added:

"It was at that point I asked: “What about London? That’s where it’s at. I was trying to sell the city."

"His agent agreed, saying: ‘When you make these decisions, it’s all about investment and property.’ I was delighted that he did sign."

What's next?

Pulisic and Chelsea are set to square up against Norwich City in the Premier League on Saturday as they search for their first win of the season under new boss Frank Lampard.