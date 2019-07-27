×
Chelsea News: Eden Hazard believes Christian Pulisic can become one of the world's best at Stamford Bridge 

Akarshak (Ishu) Roy
SENIOR ANALYST
News
27 Jul 2019, 12:52 IST

Barcelona v Chelsea - Preseason Friendly
Barcelona v Chelsea - Preseason Friendly

What's the story?

Real Madrid star Eden Hazard has tipped Chelsea's new recruit Christian Pulisic to become one of the best football players at Stamford Bridge. The Belgian feels that Pulisic is now at one of the best clubs in the world, which could be the perfect stage for him to showcase his credentials.

In case you didn't know...

After seven glorious years at Chelsea that were marked with over 100 goals and a host of collective and individual trophies, Eden Hazard bid adieu to the London giants to complete his dream move to Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, Chelsea signed Pulisic earlier in the January transfer window as fears over Hazard's exit clouded West London. Now, it's the pacy winger who is expected to fill the shoes of Hazard, at least to some extent.

The heart of the matter

However, just days after his switch, Pulisic conceded that he is not here as a replacement, but a man on 'his own'.

He had affirmed:

"I'm not here to compare or anything. Obviously Eden was amazing and he did so well for this club, as you could see last season and the whole time he's been here. He was an incredible player. For me, it's coming in as my own player, proving myself and doing the best I can to help this team."

Meanwhile, Hazard acknowledged the stage given to players at Chelsea and heaped praise on Pulisic. Speaking to the Associate Press, he stated:

"Pulisic can be one of the best in the future for sure. He can be a star. Now he’s at one of the best clubs in the world… he’s a proper player.”

Pulisic is now expected to hit the ground running at Chelsea, having impressed in the Bundesliga and during pre-season. He has it all in his skill set, and if he can add regular goals to his attributes, the USA international will be a force to be reckoned with in the coming season.

What's next?

Pulisic and Chelsea take on Reading tomorrow, before rubbing shoulders with Red Bull Salzburg in Austria.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Chelsea Eden Hazard Christian Pulisic
