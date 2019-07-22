Chelsea News: Ethan Ampadu joins Bundesliga club RB Leipzig on season-long loan

Chelsea starlet Ethan Ampadu has completed his loan move to Bundesliga giants RB Leipzig on a season-long loan deal. The youngster was involved in pre-season training early on until new boss Frank Lampard decided to offer him more game time elsewhere.

Ethan Ampadu, much like many other Chelsea stars, was scouted and bought from Exeter City a couple of years ago. Becoming the eighth youngest player to don the Chelsea outfit in a Carabao Cup fixture, the Welshman rose to become a regular trainee in the first team.

Despite being just 18 years of age, Ampadu has featured in 12 games for the Blues. Due to repeated impressive performances, the youngster received a first-team call up by his national team as well, and also became a mainstay at midfield for Wales.

In September 2018, the versatile youngster penned a staggering new deal with Chelsea, keeping him at the club for five years.

Speaking on why he wasn't included in the Chelsea squad that traveled to Japan, Lampard shed light on his situation. The gaffer announced:

"I tried to sign Ethan on loan at Derby last year so I’m a big fan, but with the minutes he played last year, in the interest of Ethan and of Chelsea, the idea he can play a lot of games somewhere could be good for him.

The former Chelsea midfielder believes a loan move is highly beneficial to the youngster's future. He added:

"I really wanted to work with Ethan this year. That’s a slight disappointment, but it’s to benefit of him. In midfield and defence we have a lot of quality, so each player is a case by case."

With Kurt Zouma and Andreas Christensen back in the running at Chelsea alongside Antonio Rudiger and the experienced David Luiz, the spots at the central defender's position are under immense competition.

However, at a fine club such as Leipzig, who finished third in the German top-flight last term, the 18-year-old will definitely fetch more game time and hone his skills at a top club, against some of the best in the business.

Meanwhile, the Blues take on Barcelona on 23 July.