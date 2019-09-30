Chelsea news: Former Arsenal midfielder tips the Blues to a top four finish and domination of English football in the next two years

Chelsea players celebrating Jorginho's goal on Saturday.

What's the story?

Former Arsenal player and Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson has tipped Chelsea to dominate English football in a few years' time, with the young talent in their squad.

In case you didn't know..

Chelsea have been banned from the transfer market for two windows after FIFA found them guilty of a serious and systemic breach of the rules regarding their dealings with overseas players under the age of 18.

The English club had taken their appeal against the two-window transfer ban, which exists until the end of January 2020, to the Court of Arbitration for Sport. The club failed with their appeals to the world governing body, as well as to the Courts of Arbitration for Sport.

Since then, the Blues have recalled their army of loanees from different clubs so that new manager Frank Lampard can build an optimal squad to challenge for every competition that they participate in.

This has resulted in many Chelsea youngsters being handed their Premier League debuts in these first few weeks and it wouldn't be wrong to say that they have taken the league by storm with their youth and spirit.

The heart of the matter

In an interview with the Sky Sports on Saturday, Merson talked about how he was excited about the Blues' young crop and backed the team for a top four finish.

In the wake of Chelsea putting behind their Liverpool loss in which they dominated the game in the second half, Merson said, "It’s very rare that the bar gets heightened when you get beat. But I think everybody went away from the game after and thought, ‘you know what, we’ve got a bright future here'."

He futher added, "If you go through some of the players, you don’t know if this has been a plan or they’ve just fallen over it, but you’ve got to give credit to Frank Lampard. If they don’t have the transfer embargo and Frank Lampard isn’t the manager these young kids are all out on loan, they’re all out on loan. And now they’re all in and they’re all their best players."

The football pundit also went on to name the Europa League winners as the squad which would dominate English football in a couple of years and said, "If they all stay together, they’ve got so much talent in that club at the moment and they’re all youngsters. I think it’s a bright future for Chelsea, I see them getting in the top four, I really do, I think they can get in the top four."

“They just have to tighten up at the back, I think there’s only two teams that have let in more goals than them which is worrying.But that will come and I think there is a bright future for Chelsea and it’s all coming together.”

What's next?

Sixth in the Premier League after seven games, Chelsea travel next to France to take Ligue 1 club Lille in the Champions League on Wednesday night. It will be interesting to see many of the youngsters making their Champions League debuts as Lampard tries to get the top spot in their Group H of the European Competition.