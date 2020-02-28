Chelsea News: Frank Lampard delivers damning injury update ahead of Blues' Bournemouth clash

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has confirmed that star striker Tammy Abraham, USMNT star Christian Pulisic and French midfield lynchpin N'Golo Kante are all set to sit out Chelsea's Premier League fixture against AFC Bournemouth.

Abraham has struggled for fitness in recent weeks which led to his exclusion from Chelsea's 3-0 hammering against Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League as well as their 2-0 loss at Stamford Bridge to rivals Manchester United in the league. The likes of Michy Batshuayi and Olivier have had to deputise for the injured Englishman in this period.

Kante has shared a similar fate to his teammate, leading to just 16 starts in the Premier League this season. The Frenchman was subbed off in the first half of their loss to the Red Devils and has been injured since with the estimated return date said to be ahead of Chelsea's clash with Everton.

Pulisic has seen just 12 starts in the top-flight this season after a big-money move from the Signal Iduna Park. The American last appeared for the Blues on New Year's Day in a league fixture against Brighton & Hove Albion, which ended in a 1-1 draw. In what has been a stop-and-start season for the former Borussia Dortmund man, the 23-year-old has contributed with just 6 goals and 3 assists in just over 20 appearances for the Blues, and last scored a goal for them in late November against Valencia at the Mestalla.

However, long-term absentee Ruben Loftus-Cheek is set for a return to the squad after a lengthy injury layoff due to an Achilles tendon rupture. The injury has seen him sit out for just under 300 days of action but the Englishman will be in the squad to face the Cherries.