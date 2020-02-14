Chelsea News: Frank Lampard explains what Hakim Ziyech will add to the Blues

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has disclosed his views for the first time since the announcement of Hakim Ziyech from AFC Ajax, underlining the player's creative acumen and what he could bring to the table. The former midfielder hopes Ziyech can help the Blues in unlocking defences.

Following intense speculation since the conclusion of the 2018-19 season, the 26-year-old's next destination was finally discovered when Ajax, earlier yesterday, confirmed

The Morocco international has been a revelation for the Dutch powerhouse since joining in 2016, tallying 38 goals and 51 assists in the Eredivisie. He is understood to possess a wand of a left foot, as also witnessed by the Blues fans themselves in the group stages of the ongoing Champions League term, when he created a hat-trick of goals in his side's 4-4 draw versus Chelsea.

421- Hakim Ziyech has created 421 goalscoring chances for teammates in the Dutch Eredivisie since his Ajax debut in September 2016; 134 more than any other player. Threatening. pic.twitter.com/zcLPt3X4lT — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 12, 2020

Lampard, who saw the winger from a better perspective when his troops went up against Ajax, heaped praise on his qualities.

Speaking to Chelsea's official website, he said:

"I know his qualities. He’s a player we hope can bring creativity. He first came to my attention watching him play in Ajax’s Champions League run last year and I thought he was one of their standout players, particularly in the games against Tottenham."

Explicitly highlighting how he could fit in like a jigsaw piece, the club's record goalscorer added:

"This season, we’ve come up against him twice so I know a lot about him. He has a great left foot, plays generally off the right-hand side but can play in behind the frontman as well. When you look at us this season, there have been games where we’ve maybe struggled to unlock the door and he’s certainly a player who we hope can bring that bit of creativity."

Ziyech is only arriving at the Bridge in July, and presently, Lampard and his Chelsea side will be destined to avenge their opening day defeat against Manchester United, when the same opposition visits this Monday in a blockbuster Premier League showdown.

