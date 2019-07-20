×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Chelsea news: Frank Lampard names one player who largely impressed him in the 1-0 loss to Kawasaki Frontale 

Akarshak (Ishu) Roy
SENIOR ANALYST
News
821   //    20 Jul 2019, 10:42 IST

Kawasaki Frontale v Chelsea - Preseason Friendly
Kawasaki Frontale v Chelsea - Preseason Friendly

What's the story?

Post the defeat at the hands of Kawasaki Frontale in Japan, Chelsea boss Frank Lampard was pretty vocal about the prospects at the club, the positives from the defeat and what he is looking forward to.

He named Mason Mount as the standout player from the fixture at the Yokohama International Stadium.

In case you didn't know...

Lampard suffered his first defeat as Chelsea manager when his side lost out by 1-0 to Kawasaki Frontale in testing conditions at the land of the rising sun.

The former midfielder took a host of positives from the fixture and openly claimed that Chelsea will 'get there' in the coming days.

"Obviously we want to win matches no matter what, but 10 days of pre-season having flown into Japan three days ago brings up a lot of difficulties for us physically. That’s why I was very pleased with the players physically. They gave everything in strong humidity with some good individual performances," Lampard explained.

The heart of the matter

Meanwhile, Mason Mount, who has been a part of the Chelsea family since the age of six, has grown through the blocks and made it to the first team, especially after a successful loan spell at Derby County under Frank Lampard himself.

Expounding on the player's spectacular performance against Frontale, the club's record goalscorer said:

"I thought Mason’s performance was really good. It was a continuation of how he played for me last year on loan. His energy is quality even though he hasn’t been with us for long.

Lampard elaborated:

Advertisement
We know Mason is part of the first team squad this year, and it’s time for him. His qualities will improve even more with the quality around him. Everyone knows the hopes I have for Mason, and he showed a glimmer of what we may see this year and going forward."

What's next?

The Blues have won one, lost one and shared the spoils once (against Bohemians) in the pre-season schedule thus far.

They have shown great fight and desire, but a couple of victories under their belt would do a world of good to the optimism among the players, especially against Barcelona on July 23.

Also read: Premier League 19/20: 3 ways Frank Lampard could set his Chelsea side up for the new campaign

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Chelsea Frank Lampard
Advertisement
Chelsea beaten by Kawasaki Frontale in Lampard's third game
RELATED STORY
Chelsea News: Frank Lampard discusses futures of Kurt Zouma and Kenedy at Stamford Bridge
RELATED STORY
''I don't need new players'' - Lampard happy with team despite Chelsea transfer ban
RELATED STORY
Chelsea News: Ross Barkley opens up about reuniting with Frank Lampard and an exciting season ahead 
RELATED STORY
Lampard wants Zouma to stay at Chelsea
RELATED STORY
Chelsea News: Mason Mount extends contract until 2024
RELATED STORY
Chelsea News: Frank Lampard to focus on fitness after Blues' first pre-season game
RELATED STORY
5 youngsters that are likely to be given more game time under Frank Lampard
RELATED STORY
What Chelsea and fans need to understand if they appoint Frank Lampard
RELATED STORY
Lampard: I can be successful at Chelsea without new signings
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
10 Aug LIV NOR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Norwich
10 Aug WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
10 Aug AFC SHE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United
10 Aug BUR SOU 07:30 PM Burnley vs Southampton
10 Aug CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
10 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Aug TOT AST 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Aston Villa
11 Aug LEI WOL 06:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Aug NEW ARS 06:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
11 Aug MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Intercontinental Cup 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us