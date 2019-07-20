Chelsea news: Frank Lampard names one player who largely impressed him in the 1-0 loss to Kawasaki Frontale

Kawasaki Frontale v Chelsea - Preseason Friendly

What's the story?

Post the defeat at the hands of Kawasaki Frontale in Japan, Chelsea boss Frank Lampard was pretty vocal about the prospects at the club, the positives from the defeat and what he is looking forward to.

He named Mason Mount as the standout player from the fixture at the Yokohama International Stadium.

In case you didn't know...

Lampard suffered his first defeat as Chelsea manager when his side lost out by 1-0 to Kawasaki Frontale in testing conditions at the land of the rising sun.

The former midfielder took a host of positives from the fixture and openly claimed that Chelsea will 'get there' in the coming days.

"Obviously we want to win matches no matter what, but 10 days of pre-season having flown into Japan three days ago brings up a lot of difficulties for us physically. That’s why I was very pleased with the players physically. They gave everything in strong humidity with some good individual performances," Lampard explained.

The heart of the matter

Meanwhile, Mason Mount, who has been a part of the Chelsea family since the age of six, has grown through the blocks and made it to the first team, especially after a successful loan spell at Derby County under Frank Lampard himself.

Expounding on the player's spectacular performance against Frontale, the club's record goalscorer said:

"I thought Mason’s performance was really good. It was a continuation of how he played for me last year on loan. His energy is quality even though he hasn’t been with us for long.

Lampard elaborated:

Advertisement

We know Mason is part of the first team squad this year, and it’s time for him. His qualities will improve even more with the quality around him. Everyone knows the hopes I have for Mason, and he showed a glimmer of what we may see this year and going forward."

What's next?

The Blues have won one, lost one and shared the spoils once (against Bohemians) in the pre-season schedule thus far.

They have shown great fight and desire, but a couple of victories under their belt would do a world of good to the optimism among the players, especially against Barcelona on July 23.

Also read: Premier League 19/20: 3 ways Frank Lampard could set his Chelsea side up for the new campaign