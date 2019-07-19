×
Premier League 19/20: 3 ways Frank Lampard could set his Chelsea side up for the new campaign

Akarshak (Ishu) Roy
SENIOR ANALYST
Feature
764   //    19 Jul 2019, 15:10 IST

Bohemians FC v Chelsea FC - Pre-Season Friendly Enter caption
Bohemians FC v Chelsea FC - Pre-Season Friendly Enter caption

Frank Lampard and his Chelsea side are truly in the kernels of their pre-season preparations, having played a couple of friendlies in Dublin already. Ahead of two games in Japan and a host of other fixtures against the likes of Barcelona, Reading, Red Bull Salzburg, and Borussia Monchengladbach, the Chelsea think tank has a slew of players at its disposal to try and test, record and experiment.

In the first pre-season game against Bohemians, Frank Lampard played his traditional 4-3-3 – a formation very similar to the one he preferred at Derby County. The next game saw another massive change in terms of approach, as Chelsea came out all guns blazing against St. Patrick’s Athletic courtesy of an attacking method opted by the club’s record goalscorer. 

Due to a stacked midfield and a large set of diverse players in each department, there are various systems Chelsea could adopt in the coming season.

On that note, we analyze three configurations Frank Lampard could deploy next season.

The number 10-based setup - 4-2-1-3

The 4-2-1-3 system would essentially provide more defensive cover, as not one but two midfielders would operate in the deep-lying role. The most likely options seem to be N’Golo Kante and Jorginho, who offer contrasting tactical benefits.

While Kante is arguably the sharpest in the game when it comes to reading the pace of the play, predicting the next pass and tear opposition attacks apart, Jorginho sights the long pass, retains the ball with aplomb and hardly gives possession away. Should the two complement each other, it could result in a destructive pairing for Chelsea.

There would be four at the back, and due to the presence of two midfielders, the full-backs are expected to play on a narrow line upfront. The biggest gem in the armor would be the role of Ruben Loftus-Cheek here, who would most probably play behind the striker, drift into little pockets of space, inject creativity and dictate the pace of play.

Lampard loves free-flowing, pacy and counter-attacking football, which would be heavily aided through this setup. Such a midfield combination, compact backline and an attacking trio, is surely expected to leave a lot of people round-mouthed. 

How Chelsea could line up next season under Frank Lampard
