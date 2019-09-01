Chelsea News: Frank Lampard provides key injury update on Kante, Rudiger and Pedro

Norwich City v Chelsea FC - Premier League

What's the story?

Frank Lampard has issued a key injury update on Chelsea first team stars Antonio Rudiger, N'Golo Kante and Pedro. According to the Blues' boss, while Rudiger and Pedro are set to return following the international break, Kante may or may not be fit in time for Premier League action against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

In case you didn't know...

A host of Chelsea's players, including the likes of Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Reece James, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Marco Van Ginkel besides the aforementioned are sidelined with respective injuries.

Out of the injured crop, center-half Rudiger is closest to making a return for the first team, having already played a couple of matches for the development squad. Pedro meanwhile, suffered a hamstring strain during the warm-ups prior to the away game against Norwich.

Kante has endured a significantly frustrating start to the season. The Frenchman missed the opening game due to a knee injury, before sustaining another strain in his ankle after the 1-1 draw against Leicester.

The heart of the matter

Speaking after the 2-2 draw at home to the Blades, Lampard shed light on the probably return dates of some of the players in the treatment room. He said,

"I am trying to work all over the team to get the right combination and Rudiger now is fit after the international break so he gives me another choice."

"I’m hoping N’Golo will be back for Wolves. The medical team have said to me that with no setbacks he should be, and that will be a big boost. And Pedro should be training by the middle of this week, so he should be fine for Wolves too."

What's next?

We could see Kurt Zouma dropping to the bench when Rudiger returns, considering the fact that Fikayo Tomori deserves another go after his promising display on debut. On the other side of the pitch, Ross Barkley could pave way for Pedro once he returns.

With the above likely to feature in the game against Wolves, Lampard will have a monumental task on his hands to land a second victory of the season. Chelsea are set to take on Nuno Espirito Santo's side on 14 September.