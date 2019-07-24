Chelsea News: Frank Lampard provides vital update on N'Golo Kante's injury

What's the story?

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard lifted the lid on star man N'Golo Kante's knee injury, claiming that he hopes for the midfielder's return before the season against Manchester United commences.

In case you didn't know...

Kante sustained a knee injury towards the end of last season which kept him out for a couple of weeks as well. He was in the scheme of things since Frank Lampard's arrival, but the re-ignition of the injury he was nursing last term meant that the France international was forced to fly back home for rehabilitation.

Meanwhile, in his absence, Tammy Abraham and Ross Barkley's goals helped Chelsea beat Barcelona in Japan, by 2-1.

The heart of the matter

Lampard expressed his delight on the effort and intensity displayed by the team against the Spanish powerhouse, and also provided an update on Kante's injury. He said:

"For someone in their rehab it’s much more beneficial to be at Cobham with the facilities we have there. It’s not a big backwards step we’ve taken. Hopefully when we get back and are training towards the weekend, he’ll be in a position to pretty much join in with us."

Lampard also claimed that for a world-class player who has consistently been supplying the goods for both club and country over the last few years, the injury might be a blessing in disguise, as Kante would then receive a short break. He added:

"It was just the best possible work for him to get his individual work so I’m hopeful he’s ready for the start of the season. Maybe a break for someone who has played so many games over the past few years at such a level, it may not be the worst."

What's next?

While we don't expect Kante to feature this weekend against Reading, it'll be interesting to see if he travels with the squad to Austria and Germany ahead of Chelsea's fixtures against Red Bull Salzburg and Borussia Monchengladbach.

