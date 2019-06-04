Chelsea News: Gary Cahill to depart as a period of uncertainty looms over club

Gary Cahill's goodbye to Chelsea fans

What's the story?

After 7 years at Chelsea, Gary Cahill has opted to leave the club in the summer transfer window. The decision was made following a lack of playing time under Maurizio Sarri, which adversely affected Cahill's chance to represent his national side. The defender does not wish to spend his twilight years on the bench.

In case you didn't know..

Gary Cahill was signed from Bolton Wanderers for around £7m by then-manager Andre Villas-Boas. Within 6 months, Gary Cahill was a Champions League winner, after beating Bayern Munich at their home ground. The thriller of a final, which ended in penalties, was only the beginning of a glorious run for Cahill.

During his time with Chelsea, he won 2 Premier League titles, 2 Europa League titles, 1 Carabao Cup and 2 FA Cups, and the all important Champions League title.

The heart of the matter

Cahill got very little playing time under Sarri despite being an established defender before the former Napoli manager took over at Chelsea. His exclusion from the team had an adverse effect on his aspiration to play for the national side. For a team like England there is no shortage of talent. Any player who is out of sight is certainly out of Gareth Southgate's plans.

Several ex-Chelsea stars, including the likes of Cesc Fabergas and Eidur Gudjohnsen, have lashed out at Sarri over his treatment of Gary Cahill. When referring to the 2018-19 season, Cahill told Metro Sport UK, "It's been really terrible for me personally. It will just be erased out of my head when I leave Chelsea. My last memory will be last season's FA Cup final.”

What’s next?

Chelsea step into next season with a cloud of uncertainty ahead. From the departure of their star player Eden Hazard to Real Madrid to the possible transfer of Marcos Alonso to Atletico Madrid, the club is in for a tough season. They will have to bring in quality talent to compete for big titles once again.