Chelsea News: "It doesn't look very good to be honest, " Marcos Alonso comments on Ruben Loftus-Cheek's injury

Chelsea v Eintracht Frankfurt - UEFA Europa League Semi Final : Second Leg

What's the story?

Ruben Loftus-Cheek hurt his ankle during Chelsea's friendly match in United States. Now, he is a doubt to face Arsenal in Baku on 29th May for the Europa League final. Marcos Alonso commented that his injury does not look very good and the chances of a comeback for the Europa League final might be bleak.

In case you didn't know...

Chelsea beat Major League Soccer side New England Revolution by a scoreline of 3-0. The 23-year-old has been a key player for Maurizio Sarri's men in the Europa League. In 11 appearances in the European competition, the youngster has scored four times and provided three assists for his team-mates.th

As such, his injury will surely be a blow to the team who is set to face the Gunners in less than two weeks.

The heart of the matter

Unlike the Blues, Arsenal have no matches before their upcoming clash. For the final matchday game against Burnley, Unai Emery also opted to rest his key players such as Mesut Ozil and Lucas Torreira.

After the game, team-mate Marcos Alonso mentioned,

"They still don't know but I think he has a little bit of pain, it doesn't look very good to be honest."

"I think it's his Achilles, he was on his own."

"We are all very sad about this, it was very important not to get any injuries in this kind of game. Hopefully it won't be too bad."

An injury update on Ruben Loftus-Cheek.https://t.co/xIDp6ohpiR — football.london (@Football_LDN) May 16, 2019

What's next?

Both teams will be equally eager to lift the Europa League trophy. However for Chelsea, they are already guaranteed qualification into the Champions League next season. On the other hand, the Gunners must win the Europa League in order to be the fifth English team in the competition.

Sarri would definitely have his fingers crossed over the situation and hopefully, Loftus-Cheek's injury is not as serious as it seems.