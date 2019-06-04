Chelsea News: Jorginho hopes Sarri stays at Chelsea and warns that Napoli fans 'could treat it as betrayal' if he joins Juventus

Samyak Tripathi FOLLOW ANALYST News 79 // 04 Jun 2019, 05:04 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Jorginho and Sarri at the player's unveiling

What’s the story?

Jorginho who joined Chelsea along with Maurizio Sarri last summer has implied that he would hate to see the former Napoli boss leave after a successful season with the Blues. The Italian international said that if Sarri moves to Juventus it would be akin to betraying Napoli fans.

In case you didn’t know...

Sarri has come under fire and heavy criticism from Chelsea supporters during his first season in charge of the club despite winning the Europa League title and claiming a Premier League top four spot as well as, finishing as runners-up in the Carabao Cup.

The heart of the matter

While on international duty, Jorginho fully backed the Chelsea manager Sarri. He implied that the Italian manager has done a pretty good job for his first season at the club and he would hate to see him leave amid all the speculations as he said,

'He did a good job for Chelsea.'

'There was some criticism, but ultimately we finished third, won a cup and lost another in a final.

'I think it was a great season, and I'd hate to see him go. The Napoli fans still have him in their hearts, it's normal that they can get angry.

'They're passionate, they can give you everything. They could treat it as a betrayal, they're like that. We'll see what happens.

The Italian international implied that if the 60-year-old manager were to depart for Juventus, it would be seen as a betrayal for the fans in Naples. The former Napoli boss has been linked to the Bianconeri job ever since the club has announced Massimiliano Allegri's departure.

Advertisement

Pep Guardiola, Jose Mourinho and Mauricio Pochettino all were linked to take over the job at Juventus but it is Sarri who is rumored to lead them next season.

What's next?

If Maurizio Sarri does indeed move to Turin next season, it will be interesting to see how the fans in Naples react to it.