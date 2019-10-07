Chelsea News: Mason Mount opens up on his side's impressive away form

What's the story?

Chelsea star Mason Mount has shed light on the Blues' spectacular away form since the opening day drubbing at Old Trafford. According to the youngster, his team did not consider the result as bad as it was, instead opting to handpick the positives moving forward.

In case you didn't know...

Frank Lampard began his Chelsea career as manager with a 4-0 hammering at the hands of out-of-sort Manchester United. His troops have shown glimpses of breathtaking football, but are only now beginning to translate them into results.

The loss at Old Trafford certainly acted as a springboard for Chelsea to respond, as the West Londoners now have four wins in a row in all competitions following their disappointing yet inspiring 2-1 loss against league leaders Liverpool.

They sit on fifth place in the Premier League ladder, level on points with fourth-placed rivals Arsenal and just two behind champions Manchester City.

Chelsea came away with another comprehensive away performance at St. Mary's earlier yesterday, notching four goals past the relegation-threatened side courtesy Tammy Abraham, Mount himself, N'Golo Kante and a late cherry from Michy Batshuayi.

The heart of the matter

Mount too, believes the first defeat of the season was taken with more application than disdain. Speaking after the win over Southampton, he reckoned:

"We look back at that [Man United] game and to lose 4-0 is not good but we took a lot of positives from the game and we did not think it was a 4-0."

He continued:

"We bounced back and now we are in fifth position and we just need to keep working hard and hopefully we can get the three points every game. We have been playing well and having that big result in the Champions League, that really helped us out."

The creative midfielder also sees a vast scope for improvement, adding:

"It has been going well away from home. There are little things we can work on, like conceding [against Southampton] to go 2-1 which made it a tough period of the game, so there are things we can work on but away from home we have been very good."

What's next?

Mount will link up with the England national squad along with fellow teammates Abraham, Fikayo Tomori and Ross Barkley ahead of the qualifiers.

Meanwhile, Chelsea host an unpredictable Newcastle United side at Stamford Bridge following the conclusion of the international break.