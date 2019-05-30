×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Chelsea News: Mateo Kovacic creates unique record after Europa League triumph

Nidhun Thankachan
ANALYST
News
684   //    30 May 2019, 16:00 IST

Chelsea v Arsenal - UEFA Europa League Final
Chelsea v Arsenal - UEFA Europa League Final

What's the story?

Chelsea thrashed Arsenal 4-1 last night to win the UEFA Europa League, thanks to a brace from Eden Hazard and a goal apiece from Olivier Giroud and Pedro Rodriguez. The Blues' combative midfielder and Croatia international Mateo Kovacic established an unparalleled record with the title win, becoming the first footballer in the modern era to win four European club titles in a row, having won three Champions Leagues back-to-back between 2015 and 2018 with Real Madrid.

In case you didn't know...

Still only 25-year-old, Croatia midfielder Kovacic moved to Chelsea from Real Madrid on a season-long loan deal last summer. He has managed to impress Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri, especially with his performances in the UEFA Europa League in the present campaign. Although Sarri is keen on making Kovacic's loan move permanent, Chelsea's transfer ban remain a hindrance in this regard.

The heart of the matter

Kovacic helped Chelsea dominate Arsenal in the midfield battle in Baku last night, maintaining a 91 per cent pass completion rate and completing two successful tackles. He was largely a peripheral figure during Real Madrid's three consecutive Champions League triumphs during the 2015-16, the 2016-17 and the 2017-18 seasons. He was out with an injury and missed Real Madrid's penalty shoot-out win over Atletico Madrid in the 2015-16 Champions League final. The Croatian was an unused substitute for Real Madrid during their 4-1 win over Juventus in the 2016-17 final as well as their third successive Champions League win in 2017-18, where they beat Liverpool 3-1 in the final.

What's next?

Kovacic made 51 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea this season, failing to find the back of the net, but providing two assists. It remains to be seen where he plays in the upcoming campaign.

Tags:
Europa League 2018-19 Chelsea Real Madrid CF Football Eden Hazard Mateo Kovačić La Liga Teams Premier League Teams
Advertisement
Hazard determined to bow out with Europa League triumph
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid transfer news: €100M deal to be announced after Europa final, according to reports 
RELATED STORY
Europa League Final: 3 things we learnt as Chelsea steamroll Arsenal to lift the title
RELATED STORY
Chelsea News: Sarri makes admission about Eden Hazard's future
RELATED STORY
Europa League Final: Predicted starting XI for Chelsea vs Arsenal
RELATED STORY
UEFA Europa League final: Chelsea vs Arsenal match preview, predicted lineups and more
RELATED STORY
UEFA Europa League 2018-19, Malmo FF 1-2 Chelsea: 5 Talking Points & Tactical Analysis
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid Transfer News: Hazard to join the Galacticos on the 3rd of June
RELATED STORY
Is Mateo Kovacic doing enough for Chelsea and Maurizio Sarri? 
RELATED STORY
Slavia Prague vs Chelsea Predicted Lineups: Europa League Predicted Lineups and Slavia Prague, Chelsea Injury News, Suspension Lists and more
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us