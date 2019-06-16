×
Chelsea news: Maurizio Sarri's father reveals why his son can't move to Juventus yet

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
139   //    16 Jun 2019, 13:30 IST

Maurizio Sarri recently guided Chelsea to theUEFA Europa League title.

What's the story?

Maurizio Sarri's father Amerigo recently made a transfer revelation when a Tuscan YouTuber, Giacomo Carolei, asked him about his son's future during his visit to the Chelsea manager's hometown of Figline Valdarno, on the outskirts of Florence.

In case you didn't know

Sarri is heavily linked with a move to Juventus as the Serie A giants are reportedly preparing to make an announcement soon. The Old Lady want the Italian as a replacement for Massimiliano Allegri, who stepped down after guiding the club to their eighth consecutive league title at the end of the season.

The 60-year-old has endured a curious season at Stamford Bridge, failing to win over the hearts of the Blues faithful, despite having guided them through a comparatively decent season. The club finished their campaign with a title courtesy of their Europa League victory and have earned a place in the Champions League next season after finishing third in the Premier League.

The heart of the matter

Carolei was on a visit to Sarri's hometown when he met the Chelsea manager's father, Amerigo, who gave an insight into the transfer saga currently swirling his son.

When asked if the Italian manager had signed for the Old Lady, Amerigo replied (via Football Italia), "They haven’t released him yet. Even he doesn’t know when it’ll happen. I hope he returns to Italy."

Juventus, who have dominated the Serie A for the better part of the decade, are looking to command a resurrection of their reputation in Europe and will hope to be serious contenders for the Champions League title next season.



What's next?

While reports are repeatedly pointing to an imminent move for Sarri, it appears there is something that is delaying the announcement.

