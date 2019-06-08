×
Chelsea News: Maurizio Sarri to join Juventus on a 3-year deal 

Glen Winston Sukumar
CONTRIBUTOR
News
106   //    08 Jun 2019, 16:36 IST

What’s the story?

After only a year in charge of Chelsea, Maurizio Sarri looks to be on his way out, with Italian Champions, Juventus, interested in securing his services. The club believes that he is the right man to help them win the Champions League, a trophy which has alluded them for 23 years.

The present manager, Max Allegri, will step down in search of a new challenge, possibly in London.

In case you didn’t know…

Maurizio Sarri took over from his compatriot Antonio Conte at Chelsea last summer. During his 3-year spell at Napoli, he was applauded for the way he transformed the club with his style of football. In fact, Napoli’s gameplay was so attractive that is was branded ‘Sarriball’. With short, crisp passes to maintain possession and shrewd movement off the ball, Napoli was a prime contender for the Scudetto in Italy.

However, his time at Chelsea did not go as planned. The second half of his year-long spell at the club was fraught with unrest. From disharmony amongst teammates to lack of control over transfers, Sarri was not a happy manager.

Maurizio Sarri’s unhappiness in England can be attributed to many reasons. Apart from feeling like a mismatch at the club, he is also homesick. Italian culture is very unique. Family or ‘La Famiglia’ as they call it, means the world to them. It could be one of the reasons why we hardly see Italian managers on long term projects away from their country.

The heart of the matter

Reports from London claim that Fali Ramadani, Sarri’s agent, met with the Chelsea hierarchy to hash out a clean exit for the Italian manager. Apparently, the talks went well and Sarri will be relieved of his duties at Chelsea. The Old Lady will begin a new era under a manager who is capable of leading them to the summit in Europe.

On the flip-side, reports claim that Allegri is in London for English classes. Could this be the first step in his journey at a new destination? And is that destination Stamford Bridge? The Blues will be overjoyed to have Allegri at the helm, which may be their only incoming change this season. Chelsea’s ban from the transfer market will make this move all the more special!.

What’s next?

Juventus sees Sarri as an apt replacement for Allegri, to lead them in their quest for the elusive Champions League trophy. Only time will tell whether Sarri can achieve what Allegri couldn't.


Tags:
Chelsea Juventus Football Maurizio Sarri
