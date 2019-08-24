×
Chelsea News: N'Golo Kante setback for Chelsea ahead of their visit to Norwich

Varun Nair
ANALYST
News
175   //    24 Aug 2019, 01:25 IST

N'Golo Kante is doubtful for the clash against Norwich City
N'Golo Kante is doubtful for the clash against Norwich City

What's the story?

Ahead of their visit to Norwich, Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has confirmed that midfielder N'Golo Kante is doubtful for the clash at Carrow road.

The Frenchman has been one of the better players under Frank Lampard this season. .

In case you didn't know...

N'Golo Kante has been on the wrong end of injuries since the start of the season. The French world-cup winning midfielder had to sit out till the 73rd minute in the Blues' opening weekend hammering at the hands of Manchester United.

Despite not being fully fit, Kante played the entire 120 minutes against Liverpool in the UEFA Super Cup. During Chelsea's last match against Leicester City, Kante picked up a slight injury but was able to complete the game.

The heart of the matter

In his press conference ahead of their match against Norwich City at Carrow Road, Frank Lampard spoke about the return of Antonio Rudiger as well as the injury to Kante. He said that the midfielder had an injury and would be assessed before the Norwich game. He also mentioned that they were hoping that Rudiger would be fit and available next week.

Lampard also provided an update on Callum Hudson-Odoi saying that the youngster was looking bright and sharp and hopes to have him available after the international break. In the process, following an injury timeline similar to Reece James.

The transfer ban imposed on the Blues has seen them struggle so far in the Premier League with Lampard yet to win his first competitive match as Chelsea manager.

What's next?

If Kante is declared unfit to start, Lampard might be forced to shuffle his midfield pack and put out a line-up similar to the one he fielded against Manchester United on the opening weekend of the season.

The Blues face Norwich on the 24th of August at Carrow Road.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Chelsea Norwich City Football Frank Lampard N'Golo Kante
