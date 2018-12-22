×
Chelsea news: Out-of-favor star told he can leave club by Sarri 

Ishu Roy
SENIOR ANALYST
News
22 Dec 2018, 19:49 IST

Chelsea head coach Maurizio Sarri
Chelsea head coach Maurizio Sarri

What's the story?

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri has provided the freedom to the out-of-favor Danny Drinkwater to leave the club in the near future if he wishes to. The former Leicester City man has dropped down the pecking order under Sarri, who believes the 28-year-old doesn't fit into the Chelsea system.

In case you didn't know...

Drinkwater was signed over a year ago and in his first season with the Blues, the Englishman notched up 22 appearances in all competitions.

However, the transition undergone by the football club post the arrival of Sarri has seen him drop down in the ranks in midfield, so much that he has managed just a 30-minute competitive appearance for the West Londoners this season.

The heart of the matter

The likes of Jorginho, N'Golo Kante, Ross Barkley, Mateo Kovacic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Cesc Fabregas have all been preferred over Drinkwater, who wasn't even included in the Europa League squad.

When asked about the player's awkward situation, the Italian mastermind said:

"I think for him the problem is only my football. He's a very good midfielder but he is suitable for a midfield two because with a three he is not really a central midfielder or suitable for centre right or centre left."

He also said that a potential move away from Stamford Bridge is up to the player himself.

"I don't know, it depends on the club and it's up to him I think."

Earlier too, the former Napoli and Empoli coach had opened up on Drinkwater's snub.

"I think the situation is that Drinkwater for me is not suitable for a midfield with two other midfielders. I told him two months ago (when Sarri joined Chelsea) what I think."

Video

Here's a glimpse of the attributes possessed by Danny Drinkwater. He is just so rock solid and intelligent at the base of midfield.

What's next?

A lot of Premier League clubs will knock on Chelsea's door for a possible transfer of Drinkwater, as he is a fine passer, defensively sound and someone with a bewildering release-pass. Meanwhile, Chelsea host Leicester City in the Premier League, before traveling to Watford on Boxing Day.

20 years old. Studious observer of cricket and football. Writer at Sportsmonks and Sportwalk. Former writer at MadAboutEpl, The4thOfficial and Soccersouls.
