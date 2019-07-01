Chelsea news: Petr Cech reveals Lampard is not the only candidate for managerial role

Liverpool v Chelsea - UEFA Champions League

What's the story?

Chelsea's newly-appointed Technical and Performance Advisor Petr Cech has revealed that former teammate Frank Lampard is not the only candidate in consideration for the managerial vacancy at Stamford Bridge.

In case you didn't know...

In recent weeks, Lampard has emerged as the overwhelming favourite to replace Maurizio Sarri as manager of the Blues. The Italian departed the club to join Serie A champions, Juventus, shortly after leading them to the Europa League title. The 60-year-old also guided the side to a third-placed finish in the Premier League.

Lampard, who has enjoyed a decent first season as Derby County boss, has been pegged to take over the reins of an in-crisis Chelsea. Not only are the Blues facing a transfer ban, but they have also lost one of their best players due to Eden Hazard's departure to Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, Cech retired from professional football after making his last appearance for Arsenal in the Europa League final. He has since returned to West London where he will take over as Chelsea's new technical and performance advisor.

Lampard and Cech were team-mates at the club for about a decade, during which they won the Premier League, FA Cup, Champions League, and Europa League.

The heart of the matter

Amid reports that Lampard's deal is coming to a close, Cech has insisted that it is far from done, with other candidates still in consideration for the vacancy.

The former Arsenal goalkeeper told Czech News Agency (via Mirror Football), "The club has identified several candidates, the situation is open. Frank is one of them. Before the first team begins preparations we want to solve the issue of the new manager."

"The most important thing is to choose a new manager, it will be crucial in the context of further work."

"The coach will have ideas for the team, we will be completing the team for next season. He will have to look at the players and decide who will go to Japan."

What's next?

Prior to this report, Lampard's appointment as the new manager of Chelsea was an inevitable move. However, it remains to be seen how this saga will pan out in the days to come.