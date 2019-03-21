Chelsea News: Real Madrid looking at Hazard alternative, Another Bundesliga giant enters the race to sign exciting winger: 21 March 2019

Hello and welcome to the Chelsea transfer news and rumors of the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Blues!

Real Madrid looking at Hazard alternative

Real Madrid is looking at alternatives if Eden Hazard decides not to move from Stamford Bridge this season.

Eden Hazard, whose contract ends in June next year, has been the talk of a transfer to the Los Blancos for a while. The Belgian who has openly admitted his desire to play for the Spanish giants is finding it difficult to make his move out of the bridge after Chelsea neglected the first offer of about £60 million.

The Blues are desperate to keep hold of their star assets due to their transfer ban and are said to be looking for double the amount if they are to sell the Belgian.

Now Real Madrid is expected to make a move for West Ham winger Felipe Andeson if the move for Hazard fails to materialize. The Brazilian, who joined the Hammers this season, has been the player of the season at the London club so far making 6 assists and scoring 8 goals for the Hammers.

Borussia Dortmund join the race to sign Callum Hudson-Odoi

According to the Telegraph, Borussia Dortmund is set to battle it out against their rivals Bayern Munich for the signature of the young and exciting Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Hudson-Odoi, who has just a year of contract left, was subjected to many bids from the Bavarian giants in the January transfer window has had limited time at the Bridge this season.

Borussia Dortmund, who are expected to face a tough transfer window with their teenaged sensation Jadon Sancho on many big clubs transfer list, is said to be looking for another prices collection from England after snatching Sancho last year from Manchester City.

Jadon Sancho was quoted as saying about Dortmund's chances of signing the teenager.

Me and Callum are close friends,

I have told him the Bundesliga is a nice league. I just told him to do whatever is best for him and whatever makes him feel comfortable.

Borussia Dortmund emerge as rivals to Bayern Munich in potential bidding war for Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi | @Matt_Law_DThttps://t.co/3lEvsT3aPO — Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) March 20, 2019

