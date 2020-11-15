Chelsea News Roundup: Barcelona eyeing winter transfer for Blues star, club want to purchase on-loan midfielder permanently, and more — 15th November 2020

Chelsea are set to travel to St. James' Park to face Newcastle United upon the return of Premier League football in the hope of continuing their superb run of results across all fronts. The Blues have not lost a league game since their loss to Liverpool and have scored a minimum of three goals in each of their last four fixtures across all competitions.

Frank Lampard's men have scored more than any side in the Premier League so far and, with the likes of Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic yet to return, they could possibly get even better. Here, let us take a look at some of the latest Chelsea news.

Timo Werner's warning shot to Premier League rivals

Chelsea striker Timo Werner

Chelsea star Timo Werner has hinted that he is quickly adapting to life in the English top-flight with the Blues. The German striker took a few games to get off the mark for Chelsea, but once he did, there was no looking back for him.

He's already racked up four league goals, and three UEFA Champions League strikes for his side, and has begun to fire on all cylinders.

Timo Werner has now scored in each of his last five appearances for club and country:



Six goals in the last 17 days. 😳 pic.twitter.com/7KJXiLJSPd — Squawka Football (@Squawka) November 14, 2020

Speaking on his adaptation to life in England, Werner expressed;

"Teams use long balls more often in England but obviously you get stronger when you're playing against strong opponents. You see space differently and that helps in the national side [Germany] too. It does differ as the coaches have different ideas of how to play football but I’ve definitely got more used to the physicality."

Most recently, Werner scored a brace for his national team against Ukraine, and now has five goals in his last four outings for Chelsea.

Napoli hope to sign Tiemoue Bakayoko permanently

Bakayoko in action for Napoli

Serie A side Napoli are exploring the possibility of signing Chelsea star Tiemoue Bakayoko on a permanent deal, as per reports.

The Frenchman was tipped for big things at Chelsea but has failed to make his mark in London, and has spent time on loan at AC Milan, his former club AS Monaco, and now, at Napoli. Despite making just six appearances so far for the Partonopei across all competitions, Gennaro Gattuso and co. are said to be keen on keeping him at the club beyond his initial one-year loan deal.

The report adds that Bakayoko, whose Chelsea deal comes to an end in the summer of 2022, could be allowed to join Napoli permanently for €20m. The Frenchman is said to be happy with life in Naples and could be willing to depart from Stamford Bridge permanently as well.

Barcelona eye Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger

Barcelona are keeping tabs on Chelsea centre-back Antonio Rudiger ahead of the January transfer window, as per reports. The Blaugrana remain keen on signing Eric Garcia of Manchester City to bolster their backline but have lined up a couple of other options, which include the German international and Liverpool's Joel Matip.

The report claims that Barcelona are looking for low-cost options to add to their defensive options. They are currently facing a financial crisis, due to which they are exploring cheaper alternatives, mainly if a move for Garcia falls through.

Antonio Rudiger has scored two goals in a top-flight league game for the first time.



He's netted as many goals today as he managed for Roma in 56 apps and for Stuttgart in 66 apps. pic.twitter.com/nxjyVdJsT8 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 1, 2020

Samuel Umtiti is also expected to depart from the club amidst interest from several European clubs, leaving Ronald Koeman with Gerard Pique, Clement Lenglet, and Ronald Araujo as the only recognised centre-back options.

Rudiger is keen on a move away from Chelsea after falling down the pecking order, and the Blues could sanction his departure should they receive a suitable offer.

