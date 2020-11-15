Chelsea News Roundup: Blues target leaps to Mason Mount's defence, Cesc Fabregas tips two Chelsea stars to have 'powerful' impact this year, and more — 14th November 2020

Chelsea are currently a team in sublime form, and there is a feeling that things are set to get even better for them. After a historic summer transfer window, many of the new recruits they brought in have settled into life in London very well, and are beginning to display why the Blues placed their faith in them.

With the likes of Timo Werner firing on all fronts and Thiago Silva and Edouard Mendy solidifying Chelsea's leaky backline, the Blues appear more and more like a force to be reckoned with. Here, we take a look at the latest Chelsea news.

Chelsea target Declan Rice defends Mason Mount

West Ham star Declan Rice has spoken out in defence of Chelsea star Mason Mount amidst the criticism received by the creative midfielder.

Mount was at the centre of this criticism as several pundits and supporters on social media alike have rallied for Jack Grealish, one of the most in-form players in the Premier League, to take his spot in the England side.

18 - No player has scored more goals in all competitions for Frank Lampard in his managerial career than Mason Mount (18). Entrusted. pic.twitter.com/BWjqgi5t06 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 19, 2020

However, Rice, a reported Chelsea target, has defended his compatriot. Speaking on this criticism, the 21-year-old said;

"We don't speak about it, but I think it's very harsh. I witness it here [with England], when I come to train here, and I have trained with him [Mason Mount] since I was a kid. So I know what his mentality is like, I know how hard-working and how driven he is, and it is no surprise you know that Gareth [Southgate] picks him, Frank [Lampard] picks him."

The former Chelsea academy player continued,

"I think if you give every Premier League manager the chance to pick him, they pick him as well because if you see day in, day out what he gives to the team as an individual, he's a top talent - so I think that the criticism is very harsh."

After being priced out of a move for Rice in the summer, Chelsea are said to be preparing a follow-up offer for the midfielder in the coming transfer window.

Chelsea star Christian Pulisic could return for Newcastle trip

Chelsea star Christian Pulisic

Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic could reportedly be set to return to the side for their trip to Newcastle United, as per reports. The American international has suffered a handful of injury concerns since his move from Borussia Dortmund, and most recently had to be withdrawn from the lineup during the warm-up sessions ahead of their game against Burnley.

While Frank Lampard confirmed that he wasn't 'comfortable' and had to be withdrawn from the side, Pulisic linked up with his national side and continued his recovery, which will come as a major boost for the Blues. The report suggests that the winger could recover from his hamstring injury in time and be available for their clash at St. James' Park.

Cesc Fabregas tips Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech to make Chelsea a powerful side

Ex-Chelsea veteran Cesc Fabregas

Former Blues legend Cesc Fabregas namedropped two of Chelsea's new star recruits, Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech, to have a significant impact with the side. The pair, purchased from RB Leipzig and AFC Ajax respectively, have gotten off to fine starts to life at Stamford Bridge.

Speaking on Chelsea's new stars, Fabregas expressed;

"He [Hakim Ziyech] has this vision that you need in a top team like Chelsea who wants to win and be champions. It’s true that they were a team a little bit lacking ideas in the last season and maybe at the beginning of this season. But yeah, with Ziyech, you can see that he has this last pass and it’s not only that he sees it, it’s that he makes it right and at the right time."

Hakim Ziyech has created more Big Chances and provided more assists in the Premier League than any other Chelsea player so far this season.



He’s only played 190 minutes. 🧙‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/XI1m3TUsBb — Squawka Football (@Squawka) November 8, 2020

The Spanish legend continued,

"I think he's one of these players that makes things happen. Things that, when the defenders or the centre-backs don’t expect you to make that pass, and you catch them sleeping. And you have someone like Timo Werner making great runs in behind, and I think this is where Chelsea could be so powerful this year."

