Chelsea News Roundup: Blues defender hints at Stamford Bridge exit, Frank Lampard makes decision on loan star's future, and more — 13th November 2020

Chelsea are currently one of the most in-form teams in the Premier League, having scored a league-high 20 goals and seemingly sorting out their defensive woes. The introduction of Thiago Silva and Edouard Mendy at the back have solidified the base of the side, which is now beginning to look more and more like a well-oiled machine.

Ahead of their return after the international break, here, we take a look some of the latest Chelsea news.

Timo Werner says he's become more 'robust' since transfer

Chelsea's new frontman Timo Werner expressed that he's become more 'robust' since his move to the Premier League. The German international has been in fine form for the Blues, and he believes that the physicality of the Premier League has made him tougher and this will help him during his time with Germany as well.

Timo Werner: „I have become more robust because of the English toughness in Premier League“ @DFB_Team @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/QQV9Nm3hUg — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) November 13, 2020

Speaking on the league, Werner said;

"In England, they play long balls a lot, the style of play is a bit different from here in the national team. I am becoming more robust myself because I have to deal with many robust opponents. That also helps in the national team, but there are always other things that matter."

The former RB Leipzig man took a few games to get off the mark but has scored a flurry of goals in the last few weeks. The 24-year-old has already scored eight goals and set up a further two for Chelsea across all competitions.

Chelsea defender Emerson hints at exit

Emerson Palmieri in a press conference for Italy

Chelsea left-back Emerson Palmieri has hinted at a possible exit from Stamford Bridge due to a lack of playing time. The Italian, purchased during Antonio Conte's time at the club, has never managed to maintain a prominent starting role at Chelsea since his move.

Now, with the availability of both Ben Chilwell and Marcos Alonso at Frank Lampard's disposal, his prospects of playing time have reduced even further. Speaking on his future, Emerson told Calcio Mercato [via SportWitness];

"Here at the national team I play, I have fun and I’m fine. The coach [Roberto Mancini] told me that the best solution for me is to play, at Chelsea or in another team, let’s wait for the next two months and see what will happen."

When asked about where he sees his future, the 26-year-old responded,

"Unfortunately I’m not playing at Chelsea, but I’m calm, I think things can improve in London or in another place. There was some interest in me but not concrete things. I’d like to return to play in Italy but I can’t say if it will happen in January or in five years."

Emerson is a reported target for both Juventus and Inter Milan.

Ross Barkley still in Frank Lampard's plans

Barkley in action for Aston Villa

Ross Barkley still remains a part of Frank Lampard's long-term plans after his flying start to the season, as per reports in England. The English international dropped down the pecking order after Chelsea's host of new arrivals and opted for a year-long stay at Villa Park to gain some valuable minutes. Barkley has been a huge hit at Aston Villa, who have started the Premier League campaign in fine fashion.

While Villa are hopeful of keeping Barkley in the long run, the report claims that Lampard has already communicated his future plans to the on-loan midfielder. Dean Smith has also waxed lyrical about the former Everton man after his move to Villa Park.

2 - Ross Barkley has scored in each of his two Premier League appearances for Aston Villa (2 goals), as many as he managed in his last 42 for Chelsea before moving to Villa Park. Quality. pic.twitter.com/Cbz8FHfH8m — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 18, 2020

Speaking on the 26-year-old, the Villa coach said;

"It's nothing that has been talked about, our discussions [about Barkley's future] were only for the end of the season. He has made a big impact, even just in the dressing room. That fact that we [Aston Villa] have been able to entice that calibre of player into the club has gone down well in the dressing room, with our staff and fans as well."

Smith added,

"He is a top player who has been in and amongst the Champions League in the last three or four years and has been a regular starter for England. His job now is to do well with Villa."

Barkley has registered two goals, and an assist in his five league matches for Aston Villa so far.

