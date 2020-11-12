Chelsea News Roundup: Club to sell three players to fund move for Premier League star, Blues monitoring Barcelona wonderkid's situation, and more — 12th November, 2020

After having overseen one of the most historic transfer windows in English and European football, Chelsea are already preparing for further spending in January. The Blues' new acquisitions are also settling in well at the club, with Timo Werner firing on all cylinders, Thiago Silva providing the defensive solidity they lacked, and Hakim Ziyech weaving his magic in the final third to mesmerise the Blues' faithful.

The international break could give their unavailable stars Christian Pulisic and Kai Havertz time to re-enter the fray as well, making it an even more dangerous proposition for their opponents. Here, we take a look at the latest Chelsea news.

Chelsea to sell trio and fund Declan Rice move

Jorginho could be sold by Chelsea

Chelsea's interest in purchasing their former academy product Declan Rice has been well-documented. The Englishman has risen quickly to become one of the most in-demand deep-lying midfielders in the league and was excellent for West Ham last year as well, playing every minute of their Premier League campaign.

Reports suggest that Chelsea are so keen on bringing him back to Stamford Bridge that they are willing to part ways with three first-team players — Marcos Alonso, Antonio Rudiger, and Jorginho — in order to raise funds for Rice.

No Premier League midfielder has made more interceptions than Declan Rice (61) this season https://t.co/y3i8mhzcel — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) May 21, 2020

The Spaniard and the German are out of favour under Lampard which is why they could be allowed to leave, but the potential departure of the Italian, the vice-captain of Chelsea, is a testament to their stance on signing the 21-year-old English midfielder.

Chelsea eyeing move for Barcelona youngster

Chelsea are said to be keen on La Masia product Alejandro Balde, as per reports in Spain. The youngster, who is just 17 years of age, has been tipped to go on and replicate the impact that Ansu Fati had upon his transition from La Masia to Barcelona's first-team. A report has claimed that Chelsea are on the lookout for Balde in case he would want to seek a move away to seal first-team opportunities.

Wow. Alejandro Balde is a 17 year old left back. He’ll be promoted if Firpo leaves. pic.twitter.com/YIeBUu0Nu8 — total Barça (@totalBarca) November 12, 2020

The 17-year-old left-back is on the brink of being promoted to the senior squad by Ronald Koeman, but it remains to be seen if he finds regular minutes under the Dutchman. Chelsea have already managed to snatch one of Barcelona's most promising young defenders, Xavier Mbuyamba, on a free contract in the summer and could hope to replicate the move with Balde.

Reece James heaps praise on Thiago Silva

Reece James revealed that Thiago has helped him during games

Reece James has been in fine form this year, much like a majority of the Chelsea squad, and he particularly mentioned Thiago Silva as a calming, experienced figure at the back who has helped him. The Brazilian's influence is there for the world to see as Chelsea appear to be a significantly better defensive unit with him in the side.

Speaking on his new 36-year-old teammate's influence, James expressed;

"Thiago [Silva] has brought a lot of experience. I have played alongside him a few times now. He has helped me a lot. You can see straight away why he has been one of the best in the world. He constantly talks to me throughout games, helping me in my positioning, directing me and making sure he is talking to me before, during and after games. It all adds up and improves performances."

The former Paris Saint-Germain skipper has been nominated for the Premier League's Player of the Month award for his stunning performances in the month of October, helping Chelsea keep three clean sheets.

