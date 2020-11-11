Chelsea News Roundup: PSG chief admits 'mistake' about Thiago Silva transfer, Kai Havertz reveals why he picked Blues over Europe's elite, and more — 11th November 2020

Chelsea are on a superb run of results after a shaky start to the campaign. The Blues, under Frank Lampard, are currently the highest scorers in the Premier League with a staggering 20 goals in their eight games, and have only lost one game so far, which was to defending champions, Liverpool.

With Chelsea seemingly picking up the pace after a string of impressive results, things are looking quite promising at Stamford Bridge. Matters will only get better with players such as Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic still to return after their respective unavailabilities. Here, we take a look at some of the latest Chelsea news.

Defender's father claims agent is blocking Chelsea move

Anel Ahmedhodzic's father has spoken out against his son's agent and believes that he is the reason that the 21-year-old's move to Stamford Bridge is in jeopardy.

Han började spela fotboll i MFF:s fotbollsskola som sexåring. Ikväll, 15 år senare blev han svensk mästare för första gången, Anel Ahmedhodzic! 💪 pic.twitter.com/AHhA2uknfd — Malmö FF (@Malmo_FF) November 8, 2020

The Blues are reportedly interested in the Malmo defender, and speaking on his son's agent, Mirsad Ahmedhodzic — Anel's father — said;

"Markus Rosenborg (Anel's agent) separates the child from the father and the mother… for money. Markus wants to fool Anel. He's [Rosenberg] not doing his job. He has told Marina [Granovskaia, Chelsea director] at Chelsea that Anel is not going there."

He added,

"He [Anel] wants to go abroad after the season. Markus doesn't fix this; he doesn't have those contacts. I have tried to inform Markus that Fredrico Pastorello (football agent) wants to cooperate with him."

PSG chief concedes 'mistake' regarding Thiago Silva departure

Chelsea star Thiago Silva

PSG director Leonardo accepts that it was a mistake to allow Thiago Silva to leave the club on a free transfer. The Parisiens' former skipper was pivotal in their dream run to the UEFA Champions League final and announced his departure from the club just days after the showpiece event in Portugal.

His teammate, Edinson Cavani, was also allowed to leave the club on a free, and he ended up at Chelsea's Premier League rivals Manchester United.

36 - Thiago Silva is the sixth oldest player to score for Chelsea in the Premier League (36y 46d), while only Glenn Hoddle (36y 150d) scored his first goal for the Blues at an older age than the Brazilian. Vintage. pic.twitter.com/lNgm6ZxdyM — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 7, 2020

Speaking on the 36-year-old Brazilian, Leonardo expressed;

"At one moment, we have to say 'what are we going to do.' We spoke clearly with them [Thiago Silva and Edinson Cavani]… It was a moment where we could not give them exactly what they wanted."

The former Inter Milan coach added,

"It was a financial and generational problem. It was the moment to count on Marquinhos and [Presnel] Kimpembe. The decisions were difficult to take. Aside from that, we could have made a mistake."

Kai Havertz reveals why he picked Chelsea over Europe's elite

Havertz in action for Chelsea

Chelsea's new superstar Kai Havertz is rated as one of the most impressive youngsters in world football. The German was linked with a handful of clubs including the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester United, Bayern Munich, and several others. However, Havertz ultimately chose to move to Chelsea in a £71m deal and reunite with his compatriot Timo Werner.

Speaking on his move to Stamford Bridge and why he believes it was the right decision, the former Bayer Leverkusen star said;

"To me, it was important to have a club with a vision. The club is on the move. We are a young team with a lot of great players. We think aggressively. We want to build something here and attack. This motivates me. And then, a title with Chelsea is just worth more."

The 21-year-old German added,

"A transfer like this doesn't happen overnight. I had enough to go through all options and things which are important to me. I was watching a lot of Premier League on TV anyhow and knew Chelsea really well."

Havertz is currently out of action after having tested positive for COVID-19.

