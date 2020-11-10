Chelsea News Roundup: Former Blues legend waxes lyrical about Hakim Ziyech, USA coach speaks on Christian Pulisic injury, and more — 10th November 2020

Chelsea are currently on a fine run of results after a few questionable displays at the start of the campaign. The Blues looked out of sorts at the back in the first few games, having conceded three goals on two separate occasions in the Premier League.

However, after Thiago Silva's newfound partnership with Kurt Zouma at the heart of the defence, Chelsea have managed five clean sheets in their last six games across all competitions, and have scored more goals in the league than any other side. Ahead of their games against Tottenham Hotspur and Sevilla on the other side of the international break, we take a look at some of the latest Chelsea news.

USA coach speaks on Christian Pulisic injury

Chelsea star Pulisic in action

USA coach Gregg Berhalter gave a rather coy response on Christian Pulisic's injury status. The American international has struggled for fitness since his move to Chelsea and picked up another injury ahead of their game at Turf Moor this year, ruling him out for a few games.

Despite this, he's been called up by the USA, and he's joined up with his fellow countrymen. Speaking on his star forward, the coach seems to suggest that he's recovering well. Berhalter said;

"It says a lot about Christian [Pulisic] that he wasn’t playing for Chelsea but wanted to come into this camp and be around the team. His status is day-to-day."

Ashley Cole waxes lyrical about Chelsea star Hakim Ziyech

Former Chelsea legend Ashley Cole was full of praise for their new star Hakim Ziyech. The Moroccan international was injured at the start of his Chelsea career but has been an absolute joy to watch over the last few games for Frank Lampard's men.

Hakim Ziyech has created more Big Chances and provided more assists in the Premier League than any other Chelsea player so far this season.



He’s only played 190 minutes. 🧙‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/XI1m3TUsBb — Squawka Football (@Squawka) November 8, 2020

Cole is evidently a huge fan of the former Ajax man as well. Speaking on the 27-year-old's impact on his former club, the Englishman remarked;

"We saw the quality of him [Hakim Ziyech] last year in the Champions League and the impact he had at Ajax, and he has gone under the radar a bit due to the injury. But he has come back now and he looks fit, he looks like he is enjoying the way Frank plays, and enjoying playing with his team-mates here."

"He is using that wand of a left foot to perfection at times and he pulled the strings [against Sheffield United]. So I think he is a big player for Chelsea."

Ziyech has already scored a goal and registered three assists in just 190 minutes of league football this year for Chelsea.

Thiago Silva reveals 'headaches' since Premier League switch

Chelsea star Thiago Silva

Chelsea's new star defender Thiago Silva opens up on how he's found the Premier League so far and spoke about adapting to the English top-flight. The 36-year-old joined the Blues as a free agent after his contract at PSG expired, and has been a massive hit at Stamford Bridge so far.

Speaking on his experiences in England compared to his spells in Italy and France, the new Chelsea colossus said;

"They are three very different football schools. I have had a great learning experience in Italy, one of the best schools for the backline and defensive phase. I also had great companions in my early days like [Paolo] Maldini and [Alessandro] Nesta, with whom I played for two years, so I was able to learn a lot from them."

"The French championship is a little more physical, stronger, and now PSG has a dominance over the opponents, and we had to risk a little more."

36 - At 36 years and 1 day, Thiago Silva is the oldest outfield player to feature in a match for Chelsea since John Terry vs Sunderland in May 2017 (36y 165d). Vintage. #CHEBAR pic.twitter.com/XTC5QqIFyK — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 23, 2020

Thiago Silva continued,

"And now in the English championship, the last two games I ended up with a lot of headaches because there are aerial plays at all times and, with a very high pace of play, it is very different from the other two leagues. I have learned from all that, and I put it into practice to help the younger players."

The Brazilian has been nominated for the Premier League's Player of the Month award for his superb displays for the Blues in October.

