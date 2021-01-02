Chelsea News Roundup: Blues eye move for AC Milan star, latest on Hakim Ziyech, and more - 1st January 2020

Chelsea will return to action in the Premier League against Manchester City this Sunday, and will hope for a positive result as they seek to climb up the table. Here’s the latest news featuring Chelsea from 1 January 2020:

Lampard hints club will look to sell some of their fringe players

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has hinted that the club will try to sell some of their fringe players in the January transfer window to make way for potential new arrivals.

Lampard has a deep squad, but several players have been used sparingly so far this season. There have been talks of strengthening the first team, and Lampard has said that there will be discussions between the club and some of the lesser-used players regarding their future.

“I’m not absolutely sure. I have ideas. We have a big squad," he said.

“We’ll have to see if that changes – if there are opportunities for players that aren’t playing so much," he added.

“That will be a conversation between player, club and myself. Then we’ll see whether we can strengthen in the right way,” Lampard said.

Ziyech could return against Manchester City

Summer signing Hakim Ziyech is yet to feature for the club since early December when he played against Leeds United after picking up a hamstring strain.

The Moroccan is set to return for the important clash against Manchester City on Sunday, and Chelsea will be buoyed by his presence.

Prior to his injury, Ziyech was one of the most in-form attackers in the league, and certainly an important player in the Chelsea starting line-up.

The Blues will hope to climb up the table with Ziyech in the team and put the poor run of results over the festive period behind them. It remains to be seen if Ziyech will make the starting line-up. He is more likely to be played as a substitute.

Reece James is unavailable for #Chelsea to face Manchester City, but Frank Lampard could welcome back Hakim Ziyech.#CHEMCI | #CFC | @ChelseaFC https://t.co/VyH68pGPnT — Absolute Chelsea (@AbsoluteChelsea) January 1, 2021

Chelsea looking to sign Donnarumma

Chelsea added Edouard Mendy in the summer, and the Frenchman has been solid for so far this season though some errors have started creeping into his game of late.

The Blues currently have the most expensive goalkeeper in the world as a backup to Mendy in the form of Kepa Arrizabalaga, but are still being linked with a move for AC Milan custodian Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Just been told by @ExWHUemployee (the source who broke the Mendy news) that Chelsea have started talks with Milan keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, and they are hoping to persuade him to join the club this summer when his contract is up! pic.twitter.com/ZAF1e8uk9z — Simon Phillips (@SiPhillipsSport) January 1, 2021

As per Simon Phillips of TalkChelsea, the Blues are looking to take advantage of Donnarumma’s contract situation and convince him to move to Stamford Bridge. Donnarumma’s contract with Milan expires in the summer so he is available for pre-contract discussions.