Chelsea News Roundup: Blues star branded as 'one of the greatest of this generation', top target hints at move away, and more — 25th November 2020

London giants Chelsea stormed into the latter stages of the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday with a crucial win away to Rennes, and have been joined by Sevilla, Juventus, Barcelona, and Manchester City in the next round so far. The Blues have appeared unstoppable since a 2-0 loss to Liverpool in the Premier League, with several of new stars showing a sense of cohesiveness upon settling into life at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues are set to face Tottenham Hotspur in a London derby up next, after which they will travel to Seville for what is essentially a game just to help decide the final standings for the group. Here, we take a look at the latest Chelsea news.

Joe Cole calls Thiago Silva 'one of the greatest of this generation'

Chelsea veteran Thiago Silva

Former Chelsea forward Joe Cole brands Thiago Silva as one of the greatest defenders of this generation of football and one of the best in the Premier League. The Englishman expressed a certain element of doubt over whether the Brazilian will be a success at Stamford Bridge at the age of 36, but Silva's performances have more than convinced him of his undeniable quality.

Speaking on the Chelsea star, Cole said;

"Out of all the signings, when he [Thiago Silva] came in, I knew he’s been one of the great defenders of our generation, but at 36 – you worry. Traditionally, for players of that age coming into the Premier League, it’s very difficult. The Premier League is a different beast now. I don’t think they make centre-halves like him now, apart from [Virgil] van Dijk, he’s the best in the league, maybe there’s an argument for it."

36 - Thiago Silva is the sixth oldest player to score for Chelsea in the Premier League (36y 46d), while only Glenn Hoddle (36y 150d) scored his first goal for the Blues at an older age than the Brazilian. Vintage. pic.twitter.com/lNgm6ZxdyM — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 7, 2020

Cole added on how he has influenced his teammates, saying,

Advertisement

"For [Antonio] Rudiger, [Kurt] Zouma, or [Andreas] Christensen next to him, he sets the standards. That’s the level you want to get at if you want to class yourself as a world-class centre-half."

Silva has been an indispensable figure for Frank Lampard's men since his free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain.

Chelsea target Declan Rice discusses future

West Ham midfielder Declan Rice

West Ham star Declan Rice discussed about his desire to make his career count and win silverware. The Englishman has been a well-documented target for Chelsea, but were priced out of a move for the Hammers ace after the club slapped a £70m price tag on him. The Blues are still said to be keen on recruiting him, and they will undoubtedly be encouraged by Rice's latest comments.

Speaking on his ambitions and future, Rice explained;

"As a footballer you only get one career, and it goes by very quick. You want to be successful for club and country. I think it’s an important thing to win trophies."

Advertisement

1 - Declan Rice is the first West Ham player to score for England since Matthew Upson in June 2010 (vs Germany). Opener. #ThreeLions pic.twitter.com/ztHFyX8DBf — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 18, 2020

The 21-year-old hinted at a potential move away by speaking about his desire to bag silverware, saying,

"There’s talk of Harry Kane at Spurs and what he should be doing, obviously he can do whatever he wants. He’s going to win trophies we all know that. I think that’s something I want to aim for as well. I’m only 21 but to get those highs of your career you need to win stuff, and that’s what I want to do."

Rice played every minute of the Hammers' 2019/20 Premier League campaign and has been an integral part of David Moyes' side since he broke into the starting XI. The former Chelsea academy player is still said to be a priority for Frank Lampard's men.

Chelsea to sign another defender in the summer

Chelsea improved on their defensive unit massively in the summer with the captures of Ben Chilwell, Edouard Mendy, and Thiago Silva. The results of their summer business is there for everyone to witness as they've kept seven clean sheets in their last nine games and boast of one of the best defensive records in Europe.

Advertisement

However, reputed Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has stated that the Blues are on the lookout for another centre-back in the coming summer window despite already having five of them at the club. Romano claims that Chelsea are trying to find a relatively young player with experience, someone in the ilk of Jose Maria Gimenez, which is the only name that was mentioned by the Italian.

Renowned transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Chelsea were very keen on Josema Giménez last transfer window, but the defender's release clause proved to be the stumbling block.



To be continued. pic.twitter.com/BrVwz8hABi — Warriors of Uruguay (@UruguayanHeroes) November 25, 2020

The Uruguayan was previously eyed by the Blues and is said to have a release clause in his contract worth in excess of €100m. It remains to be seen if Chelsea will pursue him once again or look elsewhere.

Also read: Rennes manager reveals admiration for 'monstrous' Blues star, wantaway Chelsea player provides update on his future, and more