Chelsea News Roundup: Juventus eyeing move for Blues defender, star forward returns to training after COVID-19 scare, and more — 20th November 2020

Chelsea are set to kick off this week's Premier League action with a trip to St. James' Park after the last round of international fixtures for the calendar year. The Blues will hope to pick up right where they left off ahead of the break as they were in fine touch, having smashed a staggering 14 goals and keeping three clean sheets in their last four appearances across all competitions.

While many clubs have faced injuries aplenty over the international break, Chelsea have gotten through relatively unscathed, barring the odd scare. Ahead of their return to English football tomorrow, here, we take a look at some of the latest Chelsea news.

Juventus want Chelsea outcast Emerson Palmieri

Emerson Palmieri in action for the Blues

Juventus are reportedly interested in signing Chelsea defender Emerson Palmieri. The Bianconeri have been active in the transfer window in recent times and are looking to help Andrea Pirlo conduct a squad overhaul on an ageing group of players. After having already cut their ties with the likes of Blaise Matuidi and Gonzalo Higuain, Juventus could look to Chelsea for their next target.

Emerson's game by numbers vs. Poland:



100 touches (second-most)

89% pass accuracy

4 tackles (joint-most)

3 take-ons completed

2 aerials won

2 interceptions

2 clearances

Emerson's playing time has significantly reduced after falling even further down the pecking order due to Ben Chilwell's arrival. The Italian is reportedly looking for an exit and, with the UEFA Euros on the horizon, he could potentially leave the club in the near future. However, the report also claims that should Juventus want to sign him, they might have to sell either one of Sami Khedira and Federico Bernardeschi to accommodate the wing-back.

Timo Werner returns to training after COVID scare

Chelsea star Timo Werner

While the host of Chelsea stars returned to training after the international break, there was a fear among the Blues' faithful over Timo Werner's availability for the Newcastle clash. The German international was nowhere to be seen in the training session images posted by the club, which sparked fears over whether he tested positive for COVID-19.

However, it has been confirmed that the ex-RB Leipzig star has returned to training and will be available for the clash.

The 5th App stand have just confirmed Timo Werner trained today, all fine and well! 💙 pic.twitter.com/F1HfZkapt8 — Simon Phillips (@SiPhillipsSport) November 20, 2020

Several high-profile Premier League stars, including Kai Havertz and Liverpool superstar Mo Salah, have tested positive for COVID-19 in recent weeks and have had to sit out their respective games during the break.

Michael Owen backs Chelsea to beat Newcastle

Michael Owen

Former Liverpool and Manchester United star Michael Owen has backed Chelsea to win their fixture against Newcastle United. The Englishman believes that the Magpies have been inconsistent in recent times and with the availability of star striker Callum Wilson not confirmed yet, they could find it difficult to face the Blues.

Speaking on his prediction ahead of the game, Owen said;

"Newcastle [United] appear very inconsistent just now. I was covering their game against Southampton and it was clear that they couldn’t get into any rhythm. It will be interesting to see if Callum Wilson can shake-off the hamstring injury that he picked up in that game. He’s been excellent in front of goal for the Magpies, so far."

The former English international added,

"I think in terms of the whole season, Newcastle should be fine, but their inconsistency could cost them dearly over the course of a season and as I can only see them finishing around mid-table. I originally said I fancied Chelsea to finish third, however, I think that the points total will be lower this year, and that could bring the Blues right into the title mix."

"If they are to achieve that, then they will have to take maximum points from matches such as this. With Timo Werner in such good form, I think he could be amongst the goals in a Chelsea victory."

Chelsea face Newcastle United in a lunchtime kickoff in Tyneside, after which they travel to Rennes in the UEFA Champions League in midweek.

