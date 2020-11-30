Chelsea News Roundup: Star defender provides update amidst injury concerns, Roy Keane heaps immense praise on Blues ace, and more — 30th November 2020

Chelsea shared the spoils with their London rivals Tottenham Hotspur in their derby clash against Stamford Bridge. The Blues could have potentially gone above Jose Mourinho's men to the top of the Premier League table with a win against Spurs, but their feared attacking prowess was nullified by the Portuguese's well-drilled outfit, and they found it difficult to play through them.

However, Chelsea still sit just two points off the top of the league table after ten games and are in a great position to challenge for top honours. Frank Lampard's men have also sealed qualification for the next phase of the UEFA Champions League with two games to spare. Ahead of their upcoming clash against Sevilla, here, we take a look at the latest Chelsea news.

Chelsea star Ben Chilwell aims for return against Sevilla

Chilwell in action for Chelsea

The Chelsea faithful had a worrying moment in the second half of their clash against Spurs after defender Ben Chilwell went down clutching his right ankle after a challenge from Serge Aurier. After recovering from an injury just recently while on international duty, Chelsea faced the prospect of their in-form full-back facing another injury, but Chilwell delivered a positive update on his situation. The Englishman said;

"I was desperate to carry on [after rolling his ankle] and thankfully I ran it off. It’s fine now so I’m just looking forward to recovering and hopefully playing again in midweek."

3 - Ben Chilwell is just the third player to both score and assist a goal on their Premier League debut for Chelsea, after Deco in August 2008 and Alvaro Morata in August 2017. Value. #CHECRY pic.twitter.com/P0DecuSyQp — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 3, 2020

Chilwell has been a stellar addition for Chelsea so far, proving to be an excellent presence down the Blues' left-hand side on both the defensive and offensive fronts.

Advertisement

Roy Keane reserves high praise for Mason Mount

Mount received heavy praise from Keane

Former Manchester United legend Roy Keane has heaped immense praise on Chelsea star Mason Mount after his display against Tottenham Hotspur. The English midfielder has received criticism in the recent past on social media as there were calls for Gareth Southgate to drop him in favour of Jack Grealish for the English national side.

However, Keane evidently disagrees with any such criticism and has gone on to highlight why he is fond of the talented attacking midfield player. Speaking after the game, Keane said;

"I really like him [Mason Mount]. He’s got so much going for him. He’s fit, he plays the game. He scores goals, he’s got an assist, he can see the pass, I like everything about him. Apparently there’s criticism on social media. I don’t follow social media, thank God. But I really like the look of this kid."

18 - No player has scored more goals in all competitions for Frank Lampard in his managerial career than Mason Mount (18). Entrusted. pic.twitter.com/BWjqgi5t06 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 19, 2020

Advertisement

The seven-time Premier League winner added,

"It’s nice to see things on the eye, but off the ball is key. If Chelsea are looking to challenge again for big prizes, then that is key. He’s got [N'Golo] Kante behind him, a World Cup winner, giving him that bit of freedom – it’s great to watch."

Mount has been a key member of Frank Lampard's side since the start of last season and is one of the highest goalscorers during the former midfield legend's tenure at the club.

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink criticises Tammy Abraham after Spurs display

Tammy Abraham in action against Spurs

Chelsea legend Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has criticised Tammy Abraham for his lacklustre display against London rivals Spurs. The former Chelsea striker believes that the young Englishman could have done better with the chances he received through the game, and suggested that he improve his hold-up play.

Analysing his performance after the game, Hasselbaink said;

"He [Abraham] had three chances. Three opportunities where he had to make it a little bit ‘his own’. He has to improve in those moments."

Advertisement

🗣"Sometimes I wonder does he watch clips of himself after the game"



Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink believes Tammy Abraham needed to take his chances better for Chelsea against Tottenham pic.twitter.com/EZBdvCoGoi — Football Daily (@footballdaily) November 29, 2020

The Dutchman added,

"I think at times he can do better. With his stature and ability, he should do better and score more goals and more important goals. Sometimes I wonder – does he watch the clip of himself after the game? Because certain times, his movements and [hold-up play] can be a little bit better."

The 23-year-old has three goals in nine Premier League appearances to his name this season.

Also read: Barcelona to be fined for Lionel Messi's tribute for the late Diego Maradona