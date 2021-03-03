Chelsea News Roundup: Star player returns to training, Blues legend expects more from Kante, and more - 2 March 2021 

Chelsea have another tough test in the form of Liverpool at Anfield on Thursday, just three days after their 0-0 draw with Manchester United.

The fixtures are coming thick and fast for Thomas Tuchel's side, who continue to impress despite the hurdles in their way. The Blues have only conceded twice under the German, but decision-making in the final third has often left the boss agitated on the touchline.

They'll be hoping to overcome that obstacle against a short-staffed Liverpool side this week. With tricky fixtures lined up in quick succession for Chelsea, the talk around team selection, players, and tactics has intensified.

On that note, we list the top news stories surrounding Chelsea as of March 2, 2021.

Thiago Silva returns to full Chelsea training

Thiago Silva limped off in Chelsea's 1-0 win over Spurs

Thiago Silva has reportedly returned to full training for Chelsea ahead of the trip to Liverpool.

The defender hobbled off in Chelsea's 1-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur last month and hasn't featured since. Chelsea have only conceded twice since then, but the veteran has yet to see a goal against his name while being on the pitch under Tuchel so far.

It is also reported that Callum Hudson-Odoi, who appeared to suffer a minor injury against Manchester United, is cleared to play. Tuchel should have a fully-armed squad at his disposal.

Claude Makelele demands more from N'Golo Kante

N'Golo Kante

The likes of Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic, and N'Golo Kante seem to be rediscovering their best form in Tuchel's two-man pivot at the heart of the field.

Kante was almost everywhere against Manchester United, recovering possession high up the pitch and boxing the opposition in tight areas. However, Chelsea legend Claude Makelele feels the Frenchman can do even better.

"For me, I expect more from N’Golo Kante because he can be better than me. He needs more communication with his defenders. You want him to have more responsibility, more power to say: ‘I’m here. You do this behind me and I’ll do this in front of you’. He can have leadership in this team."

The former defensive midfielder urged Kante to be more vocal on the pitch too.

“I know Kante is shy, never talks, he just wants to do his job. But I think he can do more.”

N'Golo Kanté made more tackles (7) and more interceptions (4) than any other player on the pitch during Chelsea vs Man Utd.



LOOK AT THE HEAT MAP. 😳

Armando Broja vows to emulate Didier Drogba's legacy

Chelsea's young forward Armando Broja, who is on loan at Vitesse, wants to emulate Didier Drogba.

The striker has impressed in his first season in senior football, recording nine goals and two assists across 24 appearances. He's only 19, but Broja has portrayed the appetite on someone who wants to go the distance in world football.

Speaking to Goal, he said:

"Wow! That’s Frank Lampard, [Didier] Drogba or John Terry right in front of me when I would see them around. I loved to take pictures with them because I wanted to be them. I wanted to be in their shoes at the top level. Now I am approaching the age they were when they were playing, I want to try and surpass Drogba. It might not be easy, but that’s my mentality and how I am feeling."

Broja made his professional debut for Chelsea off the bench in their thumping 4-0 win over Everton last season.