Chelsea News Roundup: Three key players set to miss Newcastle United clash, Blues eye Borussia Dortmund wonderkid, and more — 18th November 2020

Chelsea are edging close to a return to Premier League action with a trip to Steve Bruce's Newcastle United on the horizon. The Blues have historically not had a great record at St. James' Park, but will hope to pick up all three points and keep up their momentum after an impressive run of results over the last few weeks.

Frank Lampard's men are also set to play Tottenham Hotspur after the Magpies which will be the second encounter of the campaign between the Englishman and his mentor, Jose Mourinho, after already facing each other in the EFL Cup. Ahead of their return, here, we take a look at some of the latest Chelsea news.

Chelsea could travel to Newcastle United without three starters

Chelsea could be facing the prospect of having to play Newcastle United without three regular starters among their ranks in Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic, and Thiago Silva.

The American international has struggled with a hamstring injury due to which he had to be withdrawn ahead of Chelsea's win over Burnley, and is still yet to recover fully from it. The exact return date for Pulisic is still unclear. Havertz, on the other hand, has not featured for Chelsea since testing positive for COVID-19 and isolating himself in London.

3 - Kai Havertz's hat-trick is the first of his senior career, in what is his 153rd appearance for Bayer Leverkusen/Chelsea. Hero. #CHEBAR pic.twitter.com/Hsa5EmO9cg — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 23, 2020

While the German is set to return to training after completing his quarantine period, his lack of match-fitness could see him left out of the game against Newcastle.

Elsewhere, Thiago Silva could also potentially miss the fixture after having featured for Brazil in their 2-0 win over Uruguay, due to which he will not be able to return to England until Thursday, just two days before Chelsea's game.

Chelsea set their sights on Borussia Dortmund wonderkid

The Blues have reportedly identified Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham as a long-term target. The Englishman recently became the third-youngest player to ever represent the Three Lions and has gotten off to an impressive start to life in Germany since his move from the Championship.

17 - Aged 17 years and 113 days, Jude Bellingham will tonight become the youngest English player ever to start a Champions League match, overtaking Phil Foden (17y 192d). Opportunity. pic.twitter.com/SpKFcqIB3I — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 20, 2020

While Chelsea have known to be keen admirers of West Ham star Declan Rice, a report states that the Blues' transfer chiefs are mulling over waiting for Bellingham and plot a transfer for him in the long-term instead. The Hammers have slapped a staggering £70m price tag on their 21-year-old midfield star, which priced Chelsea out of a move earlier.

Manchester United were linked with a move for the teenager before his move to Germany, and are said to retain an interest in him, but Chelsea now appear to be the most interested club in the Dortmund sensation.

