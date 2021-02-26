Chelsea News Roundup: Tuchel confirms team news ahead of weekend clash, Mark Lawrenson makes prediction for United game and more - 26th February 2021

Chelsea have no time to celebrate their hard-fought 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid, as a grueling fixture against Manchester United awaits them this weekend. The Blues have been in emphatic form since Thomas Tuchel's arrival at the helm and they have won four of their last five matches in the Premier League.

On that note, we look at the top news stories surrounding Chelsea on February 26th.

Chelsea's Thiago Silva ruled out of weekend clash

Thiago Silva remains sidelined with a muscle injury.

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that Chelsea's home fixture against Manchester United comes too soon for Thiago Silva, who picked up a muscle injury against Tottenham Hotspur.

In his absence, Andreas Christensen will join Antonio Rudiger and Cesar Azpilicueta across the three-man backline. Tuchel added that the rest of the Chelsea squad is available to face Manchester United.

"He did an individual session today, on the pitch, and felt it was big progress. It’s a big step ahead for him, so I hope he will join the group next week," Tuchel said.

Marks Lawrenson offers prediction Manchester United clash

BBC Sport pundit Mark Lawrenson feels Chelsea and Manchester United will take home one point apiece on Sunday and predicted a 1-1 scoreline at Stamford Bridge. He lavished praise on Manchester United's form away from home but believes Chelsea will make it difficult for them.

“Manchester United won convincingly enough in the end against Newcastle last weekend – but they had a wobble start like they do in most games. United have been excellent on the road this season but you just know that Chelsea will make it difficult for them," said Mark Lawrenson.

Edouard Mendy talks about Manchester United challenge

Edouard Mendy has been impressive for Chelsea

Edouard Mendy has been an important figure under Tuchel between the posts. However, it will be a tough challenge for the summer acquisition against quality goalscorers such as Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes on Sunday.

The Chelsea shot-stopper believes Sunday's clash against Manchester United will be a tough but important game in the Premier League.

"It is a very tough game. We remember the first game and it was very tough because they play very well. We now play at Stamford Bridge so we have to show that we want to win because it's a really important game for the league," said Mendy.