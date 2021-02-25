Chelsea News Roundup: Blues star explains what Tuchel has changed, former manager was linked with a move to Stamford Bridge, and more - 25th February 2021

Chelsea are one of the most in-form sides in English football at the moment. The club, with six wins and two draws since Thomas Tuchel's appointment, are inching closer to the Champions League quarter-finals as well as a top-four finish in the Premier League.

There is a real sense of positivity reverberating around Stamford Bridge and the players seem to have drawn inspiration from Tuchel's methods in his brief time at West London. On that note, we look at the top news stories surrounding Chelsea on February 25th.

Mendy explains what Tuchel has brought to Chelsea

Edouard Mendy has praised Thomas Tuchel's positive influence

Edouard Mendy was perhaps Chelsea's most unengaged player in the match against Atletico Madrid.

The Senegalese faced no shots but was an assured presence for most of the game. He is one of the beneficiaries of Chelsea's immaculate defensive record under Tuchel. Lavishing praise on the boss' honesty, he said:

"The coach gives confidence to all the players. We know what he wants so when we are on the pitch, we have to show why he has chosen us. He is very expressive and he shows when he likes something. When you do well on the pitch, every day at training, he pushes you. He stays positive but he also shows his determination, which is good for me and the team."

Mendy will hope to continue his form and bag another clean sheet when Chelsea host Manchester United this weekend.

5 - Édouard Mendy has kept more clean sheets than any other goalkeeper in the UEFA Champions League this season (5). Spectator. pic.twitter.com/2DdLFFT9xa — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 23, 2021

Sarri would have returned to Chelsea, if not for Abramovich

Maurizio Sarri guided Chelsea to the Europa League during his stint with the club.

Reports in Italy suggest that Chelsea were extremely close to reappointing Maurizio Sarri as the club's head coach after Lampard's dismissal.

Sarri was in charge of the Blues in the 2018/19 season, guiding them to the Europa League title. Chelsea also secured a place in the top three under him, but a dream move to Juventus led to the Italian leaving Stamford Bridge.

Director of football Marina Granovskaia had discussed a plausible return to Chelsea with Sarri and the manager was on board with a move. However, Roman Abramovich personally stepped in called off the deal.

Chelsea instead snapped Thomas Tuchel, who has delivered emphatically since joining the Blues.

Glen Johnson comments on Timo Werner's form at Chelsea

Timo Werner hasn't endured the best of starts at Chelsea.

Former Chelsea and Liverpool defender Glen Johnson has commented on Timo Werner's situation at Chelsea. The Chelsea striker went on a run of 1000 minutes without a goal that eventually ended with a tap-in against Newcastle United.

Johnson believes Werner will eventually find his feet and remarked:

"I think he is a threat. He's super quick, super direct. I think where he's dropped is confidence and his decision-making has gone wrong."

"People underestimate the Premier League. It's not easy for people to be playing in the other leagues with a big reputation to turn up in the Premier League and hit the ground running. I think Werner will become a good player for them," Johnson added.