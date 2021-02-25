Chelsea News Roundup: Tuchel talks about suspended players, star forward not interested in contract extension, and more - 24 February 2021

Chelsea enjoyed a stunning 1-0 win away at Bucharest against Atletico Madrid in their Champions League Round of 16 first-leg tie.

A spectacular goal from Olivier Giroud helped extend Chelsea's impressive run under new manager Thomas Tuchel, who is now unbeaten in seven matches in all competitions.

Particularly noteworthy have been the performances of some of the outcasts under Frank Lampard, as Tuchel's men have conceded only two goals in this period.

On that note, let's take a look at some of the Chelsea top stories as on February 24, 2021.

Thomas Tuchel opines on suspended Chelsea players

Jorginho will be unavailable for Chelsea's Champions League second leg against Atletico Madrid.

Chelsea's Mason Mount and Jorginho received cautions from the referee in the Champions League Round of 16 first-leg game at Atletico Madrid that rules them out of the second leg.

The pair will be a huge miss for Chelsea because despite having a star-studded squad, the Blues rely heavily on both players, albeit for different reasons.

An unfazed Tuchel, though, is focused on Chelsea's forthcoming fixtures which are coming thick and fast. He said in this regard:

"Mason's was an early yellow card, and then Jorginho made a tactical foul, which at the moment was absolutely necessary."

Mason Mount & Jorginho both booked and are now both OUT of Chelsea's 2nd leg matchup with Atletico 😬 pic.twitter.com/OCBzuoVTqb — International Champions Cup (@IntChampionsCup) February 23, 2021

Tuchel praised Mason Mount for his intensity in the game, observing:

"We will be missing two crucial players in the next leg, that makes it not so easy for us. I am very happy with the performance of everybody, that includes Mason. Again a big effort with high intensity. Playing like this has a big impact on our team, so we have to find a solution for that."

Tuchel concluded:

"There are many games in between - we play now Manchester United, Liverpool, Everton and Leeds, and we cannot get too comfortable; we cannot get lazy. We will find a solution when it is time for it."

Tammy Abraham not interested in new Chelsea contract

Tammy Abraham is reportedly not interested in a new contract at Chelsea.

As per The Athletic, Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham is interested in penning a new deal at the club.

This is because the Blues are linked with various European strikers, which includes Erling Haaland. Abraham has failed to capitalise on his chances under Tuchel, seeing himself hauled off at half-time on two occasions.

The forward has only started 12 Premier League games for Chelsea this term, with his spot in the playing XI being challenged by summer signing Timo Werner.

Thomas Tuchel praises Olivier Giroud for his performance at Atletico Madrid

Olivier Giroud (air-borne) scored a stunner at Atletico Madrid on Tuesday.

It was Olivier Giroud's individual brilliance that proved to be the difference between Atletico Madrid and Chelsea in the Round of 16 first leg.

The Chelsea striker let out an absolutely world-class bicycle kick, which after a lengthy VAR check, was awarded as a goal.

It was the Frenchman's sixth goal of the ongoing Champions League campaign, as he continues to draw plaudits for his professionalism, mentality and goal-scoring.

Thomas Tuchel is understandably in awe of the striker, remarking:

"If you see him on a daily basis, you cannot be surprised. He is totally fit; his body is in shape, and his physicality is at top level. Mentally, I have the feeling he enjoys every day being a professional football player at this level, and this is the level he needs to be at."

According to Tuchel, Olivier Giroud's presence is a huge plus for Chelsea, both on and off the pitch.

"He trains like a 20-year-old, like a 24-year-old. He is a guy who has a good mixture of seriousness and joy in training. He is always positive, and it is a big factor for the group," observed the new Chelsea manager.