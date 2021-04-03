Chelsea News Roundup: Tuchel responds to Werner criticism, star midfielder's agent gives verdict on his future, and more - 2nd April 2021

Thomas Tuchel is preparing his Chelsea side ahead of their match against West Bromwich Albion on Saturday, April 3.

The Blues are the favourites against the 19th place Baggies, as they hope to extend their unbeaten run under Tuchel to 15 matches. Since his arrival at Chelsea, the German has steered the club into the coveted top four.

He addressed the media earlier today and provided an update on his players' fitness. He also hinted at the potential transfers Chelsea have been linked with. On that note, we list the top Chelsea news stories from April 2, 2021.

#1 Tuchel defends Chelsea's Werner amid scrutiny

Timo Werner misfired for Germany against North Macedonia

Timo Werner hasn't scored for Chelsea since February 15, when his side dispatched Newcastle 2-0. That too, came after the longest goal drought of his career.

The Chelsea striker endured a horror show against North Macedonia; a dire performance epitomised by his one-versus-one miss against the goalkeeper from five yards out.

Tuchel, however, came to the defense of his forward, stating:

"Yes, he is in a moment where he lacks confidence. The ball simply does not work out like it usually works out. But he works hard for us. He scores for us, he's doing assists, he's winning penalties. So if this is the most critical point in your career, you can accept it and say, 'it's pretty impressive so far.'"

He added, revealing what he told Werner in training:

"Now is the moment not to think about it, not to read about it and not even to train extra. Yesterday I sent him in from training because he wanted to do some finishing."

"I said, 'you don't need that. Your body, your brain knows how to score. You did it since you were six years old. So don't worry, it will come.' The best thing to do is to work hard and be fearless."

Reminder: No Chelsea player has more goal contributions than Timo Werner this season 👀 pic.twitter.com/xuGkmz7gTZ — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) April 1, 2021

#2 Jorginho's agent claims midfielder will stay at Chelsea

Jorginho has two years remaining on his Chelsea contract

Jorginho's agent Joao Santos has revealed that his client will surely stay at Chelsea despite being linked to Italian clubs.

He said:

"He has a two-year contract with Chelsea. He is thinking about playing in the European Championships and then the World Cup in Qatar. He will remain at Chelsea, 100 per cent.”

Santos also added that talks over a new deal could take place in the coming months. Jorginho has netted six Premier League goals for Chelsea this season.

#3 Tuchel responds to Aguero and Haaland links

Sergio Aguero is linked with a move to Chelsea

Chelsea have been linked with Erling Haaland and Sergio Aguero amid Timo Werner's ongoing struggles at the club.

The former's representatives have been in contact with many Spanish and English clubs, while Daily Mail reported that since Aguero wants to remain in the PL, Chelsea are the frontrunners for his signature.

Tuchel said:

"You can ask about Aguero too but it's the same answer as Haaland. We have full respect for Manchester City and for Sergio Aguero, who is a big player for them. There are no words needed for me about the achievements of this guy, he is a world-class player."