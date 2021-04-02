Chelsea vs West Bromwich Albion prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Chelsea return to Premier League action on Saturday as they face off against West Bromwich Albion at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues have progressed to the last eight of the Champions League and the semi-finals of the FA Cup. However, they are hoping to return to winning ways after their recent stalemate against Leeds United.

Thomas Tuchel's team weathered the storm when they were stacked against more challenging opponents. Now is their chance to build momentum after an action-packed international break.

Meanwhile, West Brom are staring at the cusp of relegation as they are 10 points adrift of safety. They have only won one out of their last five Premier League matches and are without a victory in their last seven meetings with Chelsea.

They possess the worst record in London by a team from outside the capital, having won just seven out of 70 matches.

📍 Cobham



𝘽𝙖𝙘𝙠 𝙞𝙣 𝙗𝙪𝙨𝙞𝙣𝙚𝙨𝙨 𝙬𝙞𝙩𝙝 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝘽𝙡𝙪𝙚𝙨! 🔵 Saturday 🔜 pic.twitter.com/FhLdGu6WWL — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) April 1, 2021

Also read: Chelsea News Roundup: Blues interested in Real Madrid winger, Sam Allardyce praises on-loan Chelsea star, and more - April 1st, 2021

Chelsea vs West Brom head-to-head

Advertisement

Chelsea have won 62 and lost 42 games against the Baggies. A total of 36 matches between the two have ended as draws.

West Brom are winless in their last 15 away Premier League fixtures at Chelsea, with their last triumph coming in 1978.

Chelsea form guide (Premier League): D-W-W-D-D

West Brom form guide (Premier League): L-D-L-W-D

Chelsea vs West Brom team news

Jorginho and N'Golo Kante are fitness doubts for Chelsea

Chelsea

Due to the ridiculous demands of the international break, Chelsea have had players returning from duty to Cobham for treatment. These include Jorginho, N'Golo Kante, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Mason Mount, who are all doubtful for the game on Saturday.

Tammy Abraham and Thiago Silva have returned to training, but may not get the nod in the starting XI right away. Edouard Mendy should start after a dental operation that saw him miss the international games.

Injured: None

Doubtful: N'Golo Kante, Thiago Silva, Jorginho, Tammy Abraham, Callum Hudson-Odoi

Suspended: None

Advertisement

Chelsea loanee Conor Gallagher is ineligible to play against his parent club

West Brom

Kieran Gibbs should be fit after a two-week break from West Brom's previous Premier League game. Meanwhile, the likes of Semi Ajayi and Robert Snodgrass are pressing for starting spots.

Chelsea loanee Conor Gallagher, who despite only being 21 has made one of the midfield positions his own, will be a big miss against his parent club.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended/unavailable: Conor Gallagher

Sam Allardyce’s pre-match thoughts ahead of #CHEWBA 💬 — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) April 1, 2021

Chelsea vs West Brom probable XI

Timo Werner will be vying a spot in the starting XI after his dreadful performance for Germany

Chelsea predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Edouard Mendy; Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger; Reece James, Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic, Marcos Alonso; Kai Havertz, Mason Mount; Timo Werner

Advertisement

Sam Johnstone will be aiming to frustrate Chelsea

West Brom predicted XI (4-5-1): Sam Johnstone; Darnell Furlong, Dara O'Shea, Kyle Bartley, Conor Townsend; Matheus Pereira, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Okay Yokuslu, Robert Snodgrass, Matt Phillips; Mbaye Diagne

Chelsea vs West Brom match prediction

This match will see Chelsea do most of the talking with the ball, as West Brom are likely to place five players in front of their back four to close down spaces.

This approach will be frustrating for the Blues, but an industrious Chelsea unit should see this one out.

Prediction: Chelsea 1-0 West Brom