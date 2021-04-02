Chelsea vs West Bromwich Albion prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Chelsea return to Premier League action on Saturday as they face off against West Bromwich Albion at Stamford Bridge.
The Blues have progressed to the last eight of the Champions League and the semi-finals of the FA Cup. However, they are hoping to return to winning ways after their recent stalemate against Leeds United.
Thomas Tuchel's team weathered the storm when they were stacked against more challenging opponents. Now is their chance to build momentum after an action-packed international break.
Meanwhile, West Brom are staring at the cusp of relegation as they are 10 points adrift of safety. They have only won one out of their last five Premier League matches and are without a victory in their last seven meetings with Chelsea.
They possess the worst record in London by a team from outside the capital, having won just seven out of 70 matches.
Chelsea vs West Brom head-to-head
Chelsea have won 62 and lost 42 games against the Baggies. A total of 36 matches between the two have ended as draws.
West Brom are winless in their last 15 away Premier League fixtures at Chelsea, with their last triumph coming in 1978.
Chelsea form guide (Premier League): D-W-W-D-D
West Brom form guide (Premier League): L-D-L-W-D
Chelsea vs West Brom team news
Chelsea
Due to the ridiculous demands of the international break, Chelsea have had players returning from duty to Cobham for treatment. These include Jorginho, N'Golo Kante, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Mason Mount, who are all doubtful for the game on Saturday.
Tammy Abraham and Thiago Silva have returned to training, but may not get the nod in the starting XI right away. Edouard Mendy should start after a dental operation that saw him miss the international games.
Injured: None
Doubtful: N'Golo Kante, Thiago Silva, Jorginho, Tammy Abraham, Callum Hudson-Odoi
Suspended: None
West Brom
Kieran Gibbs should be fit after a two-week break from West Brom's previous Premier League game. Meanwhile, the likes of Semi Ajayi and Robert Snodgrass are pressing for starting spots.
Chelsea loanee Conor Gallagher, who despite only being 21 has made one of the midfield positions his own, will be a big miss against his parent club.
Injured: None
Doubtful: None
Suspended/unavailable: Conor Gallagher
Chelsea vs West Brom probable XI
Chelsea predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Edouard Mendy; Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger; Reece James, Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic, Marcos Alonso; Kai Havertz, Mason Mount; Timo Werner
West Brom predicted XI (4-5-1): Sam Johnstone; Darnell Furlong, Dara O'Shea, Kyle Bartley, Conor Townsend; Matheus Pereira, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Okay Yokuslu, Robert Snodgrass, Matt Phillips; Mbaye Diagne
Chelsea vs West Brom match prediction
This match will see Chelsea do most of the talking with the ball, as West Brom are likely to place five players in front of their back four to close down spaces.
This approach will be frustrating for the Blues, but an industrious Chelsea unit should see this one out.
Prediction: Chelsea 1-0 West Brom