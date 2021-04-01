Chelsea News Roundup: Blues interested in Real Madrid winger, Sam Allardyce praises on-loan Chelsea star, and more - April 1st, 2021

Despite a busy transfer window last summer, Chelsea have been linked with a number of big-name players as they seek to further bolster their squad.

Under Thomas Tuchel, Chelsea have enjoyed a resurgence of sorts, but their title hopes in the Premier League are realistically over - they trail league leaders Manchester City by 20 points with only nine more games to go.

The Blues do have a Champions League quarter-final against Porto to look forward to, but they are not expected to go all the way in that competition as well.

Against West Bromwich Albion on April 3, Chelsea would look to continue their unbeaten start under Tuchel and seal a top-four league finish. On that note, let's have a look at the latest Chelsea news stories as on 1st April.

Chelsea to swoop for Real Madrid's Lucas Vazquez

Lucas Vazquez will be out of contract with Real Madrid at the end of the season.

As per reports, Chelsea are monitoring Real Madrid forward Lucas Vazquez's situation at the Spanish capital, as his contract with the Los Blancos expires at the end of the season.

The 29-year-old, who has proved his worth as a right winger in recent years, has won a staggering three Champions League titles along with other major honours at Real Madrid.

Vasquez has also attracted interest from Manchester United and Bayern Munich. But he could be swayed towards Chelsea, who are reportedly poised to offer him a long-term contract that could include a wage rise.

Chelsea may have other priorities, though, as there seems to be a reduced significance of wingers in Thomas Tuchel's 3-4-3 system.

Sam Allardyce lavishes praise on Chelsea's Conor Gallagher

Former Chelsea academy star Conor Gallagher is gathering experience at West Brom.

West Bromwich Albion boss Sam Allardyce has hailed Conor Gallagher's mentality and quality as the Chelsea youngster continues to thrive in his maiden season in the Premier League.

The loanee, a former recipient of the Chelsea Academy Player of the Year award, has also enjoyed loan spells at Swansea and Charlton Athletic. Undoubtedly, the Chelsea midfielder has injected creativity, zip and defensive awareness in West Brom's system.

Allardyce, whose side are 10 points off safety, believes Gallagher would improve if he stays at the Hawthorns, irrespective of West Ham getting relegated. He said in this regard:

“If we stay in the Premier League, I would hope he (Gallagher) would be here, not (at) Chelsea. He would be better off being with us. When you lose more than you win, it makes you tougher and more determined. It will only stand him in good stead."

Gallagher could have a chance to impress Tuchel at Chelsea if West Brom do face the drop. If not, he may not have any shortage of suitors.

Tony Mount believes there's more to come from Mason Mount

Mason Mount has arguably been Chelsea's best player this season.

Despite an influx of new players arriving at Chelsea this summer and change in the team's formation and management, Mount has become a regular fixture for the Blues. But Mason's father, Tony Mount, feels there's more to come from his son.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Mount Sr. opined:

“I’ve always felt for every obstacle that’s been put in Mason’s way and every level he’s been asked to play at, I’ve always felt he can play at that level, and I’ve always thought there’s more in there."

The Chelsea star's father added:

“I think there’s a lot more to come. We talk about it, and he feels the same. It does surprise me sometimes when he scores goals, like against Liverpool, and I’m pleased about it because I know it’s in there.”

Mason Mount has bagged five goals and provided three assists in the Premier League for Chelsea this campaign.

Are we just going to pretend this consistency is normal for a 22 year old? pic.twitter.com/V2xTvnP8Va — Raf (@CFC_Raf) March 30, 2021