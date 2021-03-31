Chelsea News Roundup: Blues interested in Sergio Aguero, Callum Hudson-Odoi sustains injury on international duty, and more - 31st March, 2021

Chelsea resume their Premier League campaign with a home fixture against relegation-threatened West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

Undoubtedly, players who did not travel on international duty received some much-needed rest. But Chelsea have faced several injury worries in this international break, which could scupper Thomas Tuchel's top-four hopes.

Elsewhere, the Blues are set to have a busy summer. On that note, let's have a look at the top Chelsea news stories as on March 31, 2021.

Chelsea in the mix for Sergio Aguero's signature

Chelsea could sign Sergio Aguero this summer.

After a decade of goals, spectacular memories and ten trophies, Sergio Aguero is set to leave Manchester City at the end of the season when his contract expires. As expected, a slew of clubs are in the race for his services, as Aguero still has a lot to offer.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain have made enquiries about Aguero's wage demands and his contract situation, while Chelsea are also in the mix.

However, the Blues have other priorities in the summer too. Chelsea haven't reaped the best out of Timo Werner just yet, so the inclusion of Aguero could help in this regard. Moreover, Aguero's experience in the Premier League could also accelerate Werner's development in English football.

Callum Hudson-Odoi returns to Chelsea after injury

Callum Hudson-Odoi has withdrawn from the England U-21 team.

Chelsea have announced that their winger Callum Hudson-Odoi has returned to Cobham after sustaining an injury in the build-up to England's game against Portugal at the Under-21 Euros. He is certainly ruled out of The Three Lions' next game against Croatia.

The extent of Hudson-Odoi's injury in unknown. But Tuchel will hope he can fill in the right wing-back spot against West Brom, which would possibly allow Chelsea to dictate the pace of the game.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are also sweating on the fitness of N'Golo Kante and Jorginho.

Ilkay Gundogan hails 'courageous' Kai Havertz.

Chelsea midfielder Kai Havertz has starred for Germany in the international break.

Chelsea star Kai Havertz, who slowly seems to be finding his feet for both club and country, has received praise from his compatriot Ilkay Gundogan.

The Germany international starred in his team's 3-0 win over Iceland, scoring a goal. He went on to bag an assist in the next game. Meanwhile, at Chelsea, Havertz is gradually getting into his best shape after injury and COVID-19 woes.

Gundogan said about Kai Havertz:

"Havertz is exceptionally good technically. I think it is great that at his age, he had the courage to take the step abroad. He has played a lot of good games for Chelsea. It is normal for everything not to work out in the first season."

According to Gundogan, Kai Havertz could make a 'big statement' in English football, saying:

"He has sensational qualities and will make a big statement in the Premier League."