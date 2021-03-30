Chelsea News Roundup: Blues wanted to sign former Arsenal goalkeeper before Mendy, injured duo return to training and more - 30th March, 2021

Chelsea have been set back by injuries to their star players during the international break. The likes of N'Golo Kante and Callum Hudson-Odoi have suffered minor niggles while on duty for their respective national sides.

Their importance to the team needs no explanation, with Chelsea still fighting in three competitions. On the other hand, the World Cup qualifiers have brought the Blues back amongst the European clubs in the backpages with transfer stories.

Ahead of their next game, which is a home Premier League match against West Bromwich Albion, we list the top news stories surrounding Chelsea as on March 30, 2021.

Also read: Chelsea star leads Bruno Fernandes and Harry Kane as the top-performing Premier League player in 2021 (CIES Observatory)

Chelsea were keen on Szczesny before Mendy

Chelsea considered signing Wojciech Szczesny in the summer

According to the Telegraph, Chelsea were interested in luring former Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny to Stamford Bridge in the summer.

The Blues were keen on cashing in on a goalkeeper amid Kepa Arrizabalaga's debacles, and ended up signing Edouard Mendy. The Senegalese has maintained 14 clean sheets already in the Premier League this term, proving his mettle as an authoritative shot-stopper in the box.

Advertisement

However, Frank Lampard supposedly targeted Szczesny, who is understood to be comfortable at Juventus.

Tammy Abraham and Thiago return to Chelsea training

Tammy Abraham and Thiago Silva have returned to full training for Chelsea

As per reports from the Evening Standard, Tammy Abraham and Thiago Silva have returned to Chelsea training ahead of an enervating round of fixtures post international break.

While Silva has been out since Chelsea's victory against Tottenham Hotspur, Abraham has suffered from an ankle strain since February.

The duo have missed a significant number of matches for the Blues. With the likes of Kante, Hudson-Odoi, Jorginho and Mason Mount experiencing injuries in the last few days, they could prove pivotal to the team's fortunes in the coming weeks.

Having said that, it'll be interesting to see if Tuchel trusts Abraham after omitting him once already from the match day squad. Whether Thiago Silva replaces the spotless Andreas Christensen also remains a point of discussion.

Advertisement

Malang Sarr set to return to Chelsea this summer

Chelsea loanee Malang Sarr is poised to return to his parent club in the summer, claims Record (via Sportsmole).

The young defender was signed for free from OGC Nice, but immediately loaned to Chelsea's next European opponents - Porto. He has only managed 19 appearances across all competitions for the Portuguese giants, who don't want to extend the loan deal.

Neither Malang Sarr or Porto have any desire to turn their current loan agreement into a permanent deal or extend. Sarr will return to Chelsea this summer, according to Portuguese paper Record. pic.twitter.com/OIPLOVmt0q — Simon Phillips (@siphillipssport) March 30, 2021

As a result, he is most likely going to come back before the club makes a decision on his future. Tuchel may not incorporate him into his plans, but anything can happen in football.

Meanwhile, the likes of Marc Guehi, Ethan Ampadu and Fikayo Tomori are also loaned out at the moment.