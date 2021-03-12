Chelsea News Roundup: Tuchel reveals injury news ahead of Leeds clash, on-loan star could leave this summer and more - March 12th, 2021

Chelsea are set to take on Leeds United on Saturday at Elland Road and they will aim to strengthen their chances of a top-four finish.

Any points picked up will extend Thomas Tuchel's undefeated run as Blues boss to 12 matches - as many as record-holder Maurizio Sarri managed in his brief stint at Stamford Bridge.

On that note, we look at the top stories surrounding Chelsea as on March 12th 2021.

Tuchel rules out Thiago and Abraham for Chelsea's clash with Leeds

Thiago Silva will continue his spell on the sidelines for Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel confirmed that both Thiago Silva and Tammy Abraham will miss the match against Leeds. Thiago aggravated his strain after having returned to first-team training, while an 'ankle pain' is keeping Abraham out of the team.

"Thiago had a little setback at the end of the training session the day before yesterday. He felt something around the same area where he was injured so we had to take him off. He is back into a transition phase but not back into team training. Tammy Abraham still has the ankle pain from the tackle during the Burnley game," said Tuchel.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek set to join Fulham permanently

Ruben Loftus-Cheek

Fulham have been impressive under Scott Parker in recent weeks, churning out gritty draws and a few victories.

The most remarkable of those displays was their hard-fought win against Liverpool. Ruben Loftus-Cheek has been a standout among the many players on loan at the club.

The midfielder was sent out on loan at the start of the season, and according to the Sun, he could make the move permanent, having struggled to nail down a spot in the Chelsea first team.

Should Fulham remain in the Premier League at the end of the season, the Chelsea man will be eager to remain at Craven Cottage.

Tuchel explains how he will utilise Havertz

Kai Havertz was in stunning form for Chelsea against Everton.

Besides his hat-trick in the 6-0 demolition of Barnsley earlier this season, Kai Havertz has not met expectations as one of the world's best young talents in a Chelsea shirt.

However, Havertz won the penalty and struck the goal that was eventually branded an own goal in Chelsea's 2-0 win over Everton. The Chelsea star switched to a false nine position during the game, with Timo Werner and Callum Hudson-Odoi operating behind him.

Tuchel wants Havertz to continue playing as a false 9: "In my opinion, this is pretty much his best position between a nine and a 10, to switch positions during the game. I feel confident with him in high positions." #CFC — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) March 12, 2021

Tuchel, who unlocked Havertz's qualities with that tweak, believes the Chelsea forward can continue in such an advanced role.

"In my opinion, this is pretty much his best position between a nine and a 10, to switch positions during the game. I feel confident with him in high positions," said Tuchel.