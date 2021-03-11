Leeds United vs Chelsea prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Chelsea are on their travels once again, with a much-awaited fixture against Leeds United at Elland Road set to take place on Saturday.

The Blues are experiencing genuine late-season form on the back of Thomas Tuchel's arrival. The German has masterminded six wins and three draws in the Premier League since his arrival.

In that time across all competitions, Chelsea have only shipped two goals and solidified what looked like a porous defense not too long ago.

Meanwhile, Leeds United have been a mixed bag this term. A dip in form has seen them lose four of their last five Premier League outings. Their latest loss was a 2-0 defeat at the hands of West Ham.

Marcelo Bielsa's side, however, are just one win away from all but securing their status in the top-flight. A win against all odds this weekend could prove to be highly morale-boosting for them.

LAST CHANCE TO VOTE 💥💥

Don't forget to get your vote in before the winner is announced tomorrow 👏 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) March 10, 2021

Also read: Chelsea News Roundup: Star winger to leave in summer, experienced ace defends Tuchel's rotation policy, and more - 10 March 2021

Leeds United vs Chelsea head-to-head

Advertisement

Due to their illustrious history, Leeds hold an upper hand over Chelsea. They have won 39 games while the West Londoners have won 35. In total, 29 games between the pair have finished as draws.

The reverse fixture saw Chelsea record a comeback 3-1 win after conceding early on to Patrick Bamford.

Leeds United form guide (Premier League): L-L-W-L-L

Chelsea form guide (Premier League): W-W-D-D-W

Leeds United vs Chelsea team news

Leeds United's Jack Harrison will be pressing for a start against Chelsea

Leeds United

The Peacocks will be without Adam Forshaw, Robin Koch and Jamie Shackleton due to injuries. Kalvin Phillips returned to the base of midfield in their previous game. Meanwhile, Jack Harrison will be pushing for a place in the starting XI following back-to-back appearances off the bench.

Injured: Adam Forshaw, Robin Koch, Jamie Shackleton

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Advertisement

Tammy Abraham could miss out for Chelsea again

Chelsea

Thiago Silva was named on the Chelsea bench against Everton, indicating the veteran could play a part at Leeds. Tammy Abraham, who was omitted from the squad that took on Manchester United, may not take part due to an ankle injury. The rest of the squad is available.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Tammy Abraham

Suspended: None

"It is my job to push him...he lacks a bit of luck in games and training"



Thomas Tuchel says Tammy Abraham will have to 'fight' for his place at Chelsea, amid reports West Ham are keen on him pic.twitter.com/wW33McypkZ — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) March 3, 2021

Leeds United vs Chelsea probable XI

Patrick Bamford will aim to haunt his former employers Chelsea

Leeds United predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Illan Meslier; Luke Ayling, Diego Llorente, Liam Cooper, Stuart Dallas; Kalvin Phillips; Helder Costa, Tyler Roberts, Mateusz Klick, Jack Harrison; Patrick Bamford

Advertisement

Olivier Giroud could return to Chelsea's starting XI

Chelsea predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Edouard Mendy; Cesar Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Antonio Rudiger; Reece James, Jorginho, N'Golo Kante, Marcos Alonso; Kai Havertz, Mason Mount; Olivier Giroud

Leeds United vs Chelsea match prediction

Leeds have shown they are susceptible to conceding goals and leaving lots of space between their central players and midfielders. Chelsea should capitalize on that.

If they can maintain the same control of possession as they did against Everton, it should be another three points in the bag for the Blues.

Prediction: Leeds United 0-3 Chelsea