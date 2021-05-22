Chelsea News Roundup: Update on Blues' interest in Harry Kane, Tuchel sweating over fitness of key midfielder and more - 21st May 2021 

Chelsea head into their final two games of what has been a memorable season.

A win against Aston Villa on the final day of the Premier League would see Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea finish third in the table. However, a loss could see them crash out of the top four. The Chelsea coach addressed the media ahead of the game, speaking about the importance of the clash and revealing key injury news about his team.

Without further ado then, we look at the top Chelsea stories from the day - May 21.

For the second season running, a win over a Midlands side on the last day of the Premier League will guarantee our spot in the top four. How well do you remember what happened last time? 🤔 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 21, 2021

Also read: Aston Villa vs Chelsea prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Chelsea to offer two players plus cash for Kane

Chelsea are linked with England captain Harry Kane

Recently, it was announced that Harry Kane wants to leave Tottenham Hotspur after the club's failure to claim a place in the PL top four. Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea are monitoring his situation.

And today, reports from ESPN reveal that Chelsea are preparing a sensational player-plus-cash deal to prise away the England captain. The two players reported to be used as makeweights are Kepa Arrizabalaga and Tammy Abraham, both of whom are surplus to requirements for Tuchel.

While Kepa got a run-in in the FA Cup, Abraham has been frozen out after multiple omissions from Chelsea's match day squad. The Kane transfer saga is far from simple due to the complexities between the rivals and the fact that Spurs' first priority is to keep hold of their talisman.

Harry Kane desire to leave Tottenham is confirmed.



He’s NOT handed in a transfer request but he hopes to find a solution.#THFC position: NO intention to sell Kane.



Kane would refuse a new contract, as of today.



Man City are seriously interested, planning to open talks. #MCFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 19, 2021

Tuchel confirms Kante doubtful for Aston Villa clash

N'Golo Kante may feature in team training for Chelsea tomorrow

In his presser earlier today, Tuchel announced that Andreas Christensen is fully fit for the final couple of games this season.

Arguably Chelsea's best player - N'Golo Kante - is doubtful for the PL game. Tuchel said:

"Andreas Christensen will be in the squad. He did full training today and also yesterday without any problems so he will be back. Kai Havertz did a test today and will be in team training tomorrow."

The Chelsea boss added:

"With N’Golo, it’s going to be very close but still some hopes that he maybe joins team training tomorrow. If not, then he will join on Monday."

Kai Havertz reflects on tough season for Chelsea

Kai Havertz has endured a difficult first season at Chelsea

In an exclusive with Sky Sports, Chelsea attacker Kai Havertz lifted the lid on a difficult season for himself.

He also spoke about playing in different positions, Chelsea's last couple of games and his own form in the midst of an injury-ravaged season.

On the shift in intensity between German and English football, Havertz gushed:

"To be honest, it's very tough. It's a big change. It's very hard because you play every three days and the intensity here is much more than in Germany, to be honest. Of course it's a big change for us but for me it always felt good to have Timo next to me because we can talk to each other. He was also unlucky this season. But I think right now, for two or three months, we both play very well and I hope we can continue like that."

On how his first season has panned out at Chelsea, he added:

"I know it was a tough season for me, not the best season of me. But I knew before I came it would take some months to adapt to this league, to the country, and since [the last] two or three months I feel very confident. I play well, I score goals, I assist some goals and that is what I want to do. I know I can do a lot better, and hopefully I will do better in the next season."

Havertz will hope to be amongst the goals when Chelsea travel to Aston Villa on the final day.