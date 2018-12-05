×
Chelsea News: The Blues set to make permanent move for on-loan star 

Ishu Roy
SENIOR ANALYST
Rumors
473   //    05 Dec 2018, 20:15 IST

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri
Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri

What's the story?

Chelsea are all set to sign Mateo Kovacic on a permanent basis at the end of the season, as per reports from Evening Standard.

The story suggests that Real Madrid boss Santiago Solari has ruled out a recall for the Croatian. As per his contract, the Blues have an option to sign the midfielder for a price close to £27 million.

In case you didn't know...

Kovacic was snapped up from Inter Milan in 2015, but his three years at the Spanish capital restricted him to just 37 appearances in all competitions due to fierce competition for the starting spot.

He graduated from Dinamo Zagreb's youth setup and also spent three years with the senior team.

The heart of the matter

The irreplaceable trio of Casemiro, Toni Kroos and Ballon d'Or winner Luka Modric kept him on the sidelines and as a result, the midfielder joined the West Londoners on a season-long loan deal.

So far this term, he has proved to be a vital cog in Maurizio Sarri's packed midfield, which consists of N'Golo Kante, Jorginho, Ross Barkley, Cesc Fabregas, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and himself. He has already recorded 17 appearances for the Blues.

More importantly, he has fit into the fast-paced system that plays exhilarating football with and without the ball. Owing to his technical excellence, passing accuracy, ability to drive forward with the ball and break attacks, he has impressed almost everyone at Stamford Bridge.

Right from day one, he was happy to come to a club that wanted him. A few months ago, he expressed his happiness after joining Chelsea.

"Well yeah, first of all it was important that after 3 years of inconsistency in playing time in Madrid I’ve got into a team that wants me and a coach that wants and trust me, that’s how Chelsea happened. That’s what I really need now, as I said earlier I’m feeling really good and I want to keep it that way," he affirmed.
Video

Kovacic is a midfield maestro, for sure.

What's next?

With his importance felt at the club and Real Madrid's decision to let him leave, the move could materialize as a welcome signing for Maurizio Sarri and co. 

Kovacic will be involved when Chelsea travel to the Molineux to take on Wolves, before battling it out with pacesetters Manchester City on Saturday at the Bridge.

Ishu Roy
SENIOR ANALYST
20 years old. Studious observer of cricket and football. Writer at Sportsmonks and Sportwalk. Former writer at MadAboutEpl, The4thOfficial and Soccersouls.
